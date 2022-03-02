You'd pay $42 more at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by sunshinetooldepo via eBay.
- up to 25,000 RPM with variable speed trigger
- LEDs at the nose
- 2" disc diameter
- Model: DCG426B
- UPC: 885911520515
-
Published 54 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's the best price we could find by $221. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Price may vary by ZIP code.
- This item is for store pickup only.
- 3,000-lb. capacity
- powder-coated finish
- storage drawer
- steel pegboard w/ 6 hangers
- Model: DXST3000WB
You'd pay over $30 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $5 less than Lowe's charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.5" head height
- rare earth magnet
- metal gearcase with quick bit ejection
- Model: DWAMRASETFT
That's a savings of $32 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 200 lb. capacity
- Model: DWST17888
Walmart and Amazon charge $17 more. Buy Now at VEVOR
Discounted brands include DeWalt (from $45.99), Makita (from $44.99), Worx (from $7.99), and Milwaukee (mainly from $42.99). Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless 1/2" Impact Wrench for $179.99 (low by $50).
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more).
Save on tool kits, heaters, extension cords, shelving, and more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Pictured is the Scepter Smart Control Gasoline 5-Gallon Fuel Can in Red for $22 ($8 off and a price low).
- Some items ship for free; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to dodge the (very variable) shipping fees.
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by americanclassicmotors via eBay
- compatible with a wide range of models, listed on product page.
- Model: 960
It's $16 under what you would pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via eBay.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
Coupon code "REFURB15" takes an extra 15% off this collection of headphones, soundbars, speakers, and Bluetooth glasses. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose Solo Soundbar Series II for $118.15 after coupon ($81 less than new).
That's the best deal we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- hardened steel body for increased durability
- Model: DW2542
That is $3 off and the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- accepts common 1- 1/2" diameter hoses
- compatible w/ DeWalt dust collection system adapters DWV9150 and DWV9100
- Model: DWE575DC
At $37 off the list price, that is at least $4 under what several other retailers charge. Buy Now at Amazon
- 110-lb. capacity
- inner vertical storage
- IP65 Integrated water seal
- Model: DWST08204
That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1/4" drive
- includes a locking storage case
- Model: DWMT73811
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|32%
|--
|$128
|Buy Now
|Walmart
|10%
|--
|$168
|Check Price
|Amazon
|6%
|$139 (exp 2 mos ago)
|$177
|Check Price
