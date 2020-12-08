That's the best price we could find by $7 and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
- Ace Rewards members score free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
- self-retracting guide sleeve
- magnetic drive guides hold 1" screwdriver bits
- molder fits inside handy carrying case
- self-retracting guide
- Model: DW2097CS
Expires 12/24/2020
That's $9 under what you'd pay for just the adapter elsewhere. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Note: Stock is limited and varies by ZIP Code.
- precision-machined bit tips
- compatible with most impact drivers and drill/drivers
- Model: DWAMF35RA
Look for the "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" section just under the price information to choose a free tool to add to your order – saving at least $94 and up to $199.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Home Depot
- The pictured potential freebies include a reciprocating saw, oscillating tool, compact impact wrench, and handheld blower.
Save up to 29% on refurbished DeWalt power tools at Newegg. Shop Now at Newegg
- All items are sold by CPO Outlet via Newegg.
It's $370 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Stock is limited and varies by ZIP code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $80 shipping fee.
- 1/2" drill/driver
- 6-1/2" circular saw
- LED work light
- reciprocating saw
- oscillating multi-tool
- grinder
- 2 batteries & charger
- Model: DCKSS721D2
It's $17 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 20" hose
- digital gauge
- 0 PSI to 150 PSI
- sports equipment needle and 2 high pressure nozzles
- battery not included
- Model: P737D
Save on a wide range of tool kits and individual items. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20-Volt Max 5-Amp-Hour Lithium Power Tool Battery Kit for $199
Get a free tool or extra battery with the purchase of select power tools. Find miter saws with stands, cordless drill/driver kits with batteries, grinder kits with bonus grinding wheel, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is Makita Dual-Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw with Laser and Compact Folding Stand for $599 ($129 off).
Clip the 5% off coupon and apply code "JGPR7EC5" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by BORn via Amazon.
- 1/8" diameter shanks
- carrying case
Save $9 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Pick them up in store to save on shipping (which varies by ZIP code).
- 15-foot length (11.69-foot lighted length)
- 70 5mm LED bulbs
- Model: LED8M-70MU-2CG
Save on power tools, batteries, and accessories (some of which are already discounted) to frugally put those final finishes on your fall projects. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- pictured is the DeWalt 12" Corded Dual-Bevel Compound Miter Saw for $499.99 (after discount, $99 low)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Ace Rewards members bag these discounts. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
Save on Christmas decorations, cabinets, lighting, stools, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Pictured is the Celebrations LED Mini Multi-Color 30-Count String Christmas Lights for $12.99 ($1 off).
Get ready for the Christmas spirit we all need in our homes with this sale of over 400 items, with prices starting from under a buck. It includes lighting, Christmas trees, wreaths, decor, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Shipping varies, but select items may have in-store pickup available.
- Pictured are the Celebrations LED G50 Globe Multi-color 10-Count String Lights for $1.99 ($10 off).
That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- This price is for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to join), and drops in cart.
- S2 modified bits
- magnet bit tip holders holds 1" bit tips
- Model: DWAX100
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Home Depot
- up to 800 MWO & 4500 RPM
- Up to 45-degree bevel cut
- 1-9/16" cutting at 90 degrees
- Model: DCS571B
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1/4" x 1" torx bits
- Model: DWA1TX25IR30
Save on almost 100 items, with prices from $69. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Members bag extra discounts on many items. Not an Ace Rewards member? It's free to join.
- Shipping varies, but select items may have in-store pickup available.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V 0.5" Brushed Cordless Compact Drill/Driver Kit for $119.99 for members ($30 off).
