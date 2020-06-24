New
Lowe's · 54 mins ago
DeWalt 11" Bare Tool Jobsite Fan w/ 20V Battery Kit
$79 $129
free shipping

Save $145 more than the best prices we found for these items elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's

Tips
  • DeWalt DCB230C 20-Volt Max 3Ah Battery Kit applies in cart.
Features
  • corded or cordless operation
  • multiple hanging options
  • IP54 rating
  • 500 CFM
  • Model: DCE511B
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Fans Lowe's DeWalt
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
DeWalt 11" Bare Tool Jobsite Fan
$79 $119
free shipping

That's a low by $40. Buy Now at Amazon

Tips
  • Home Depot matches
Features
  • Battery and charger sold separately
  • Cordless
  • Model: DCE511B
↑ less
Buy Now

Expired Offers

expired
Amazon · 5 mos ago
DeWalt 11" Bare Tool Jobsite Fan
$79
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • Battery and charger sold separately
  • Cordless
  • Model: DCE511B
↑ less
Buy Now