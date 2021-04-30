New
UntilGone · 1 hr ago
Refurb Cuisinart Custom Classic Toaster Oven & Broiler
$50 $60
free shipping

Apply coupon code "DNEWS495421" to get it for $22 less than Amazon charges. Buy Now at UntilGone

Tips
  • A 90-day Cuisinart warranty applies.
Features
  • 1800 Watts
  • Interior holds 11" pizza and 6 slices of toast
  • Rubberized easy grip dials and cool touch handle
  • Front removable tray
  • Auto slide-out rack
  • 17" x 11.74" x 8.35"
  • Model: TOB-40N
  • UPC: 716080031703, 043396329010, 086279035585, 086279098955
  • Code "DNEWS495421"
  • Expires 5/29/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
Popularity: 3/5
Amazon
Cuisinart Custom Classic Toaster Oven
$80
free shipping

Features
  • 1800 Watts
  • Interior holds 11" pizza and 6 slices of toast
  • Rubberized easy grip dials and cool touch handle
  • Front removable tray
  • Auto slide-out rack
  • 17" x 11.74" x 8.35"
  • Model: TOB-40N
  • UPC: 716080031703, 043396329010, 086279035585, 086279098955
  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
UntilGone 16% -- $50 Buy Now
Amazon   $80 (exp 2 wks ago) $80 Check Price
eBay   $50 (exp 1 yr ago) -- Check Price
Walmart   $116 (exp 3 mos ago) -- Check Price