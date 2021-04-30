Apply coupon code "DNEWS495421" to get it for $22 less than Amazon charges. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 90-day Cuisinart warranty applies.
- 1800 Watts
- Interior holds 11" pizza and 6 slices of toast
- Rubberized easy grip dials and cool touch handle
- Front removable tray
- Auto slide-out rack
- 17" x 11.74" x 8.35"
- Model: TOB-40N
- UPC: 716080031703, 043396329010, 086279035585, 086279098955
Applying coupon code "PICKCR4MOM" drops that to $17 below what you'd pay for a new unit for at most major retailers.
Update: The price has dropped to $33.99 after coupon. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- 18-position grind selector, from ultra fine to coarse
- 8-oz. bean hopper
- removable grind chamber holds enough ground coffee for 32 cups
- automatic shut off
- Model: DBM-8
Use coupon code "PICKCR4MOM" to drop it to $25.49. That's the lowest price we could find by $8 and the best price we've seen too on it. Buy Now at eBay
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by lifestylebyfocus via eBay
- 2 speeds
- stainless steel blades
- Model: HB-120PC
That's $80 under the best price we could find for a new one.
Update: the price has now dropped to $69.99 Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item with a 2-year comprehensive warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Buydig via eBay.
- Seal Tight Advantage system
- wide mouth feed tube
- adjustable slicing disc
- reversible shredding disc
- stainless steel chopping/mixing/dough blade
- Model: FP-11GM
Apply coupon code "FRIENDS20" to get $7 under our mention from last week. Thanks to the included $20 in Kohl's cash, that's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Kohl's
- The Kohl's Cash is redeemable from May 3 to 16.
- 60-minute timer
- nonstick interior
- 6 cooking functions
- auto shut-off and micro switch
- adjustable temperature up to 450°
- Model: TOA-28
- UPC: 663701818475
Save on small appliances for every surface in your kitchen - including pasta makers, espresso machines, and blenders. Shop Now at Sur La Table
- Pictured is the Philips Automatic Pasta Maker Plus for $199.96 ($20 low)
- Shipping starts at $5.99; orders of $75 or more ship for free.
Apply coupon code "ICEMAKER5296" to get this price. That's a savings of $250 off list. Buy Now at Best Choice Products
- 3.5L water tank
- produce up to 66-lbs. of ice every 24 hours
Choose from 11 different stand-alone ice makers in a variety of sizes and colors to suit a range of needs. Shop Now at Costway
- Pictured is the Costway 44-lbs. Portable Countertop Ice Maker with Scoop for $149.95 (a low by $20).
Use coupon code "2MSJEU95" for half off. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Gejrio via Amazon.
- 2 grinding blades
- 4 grinding plates
- 2 sausage stuffer tubes
- cleaning brush
- removable food tray
- food pusher
Get this price via coupon code "DNEWS504421" and save $8 off list and the burden of some tangles. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 3 feet
Coupon code "DNEWS023421" makes it the best price we could find for a refurb by $19. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core i5-2415M 2.3GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- Mac OS X 10.7
- Model: MC815LL/A
Get this price via coupon code "DNEWS842421". It's $5 less than what you'd pay for a 2-pack at Amazon. Buy Now at UntilGone
Apply coupon code "DNEWS591421" for the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at UntilGone
- cotton construction
- wood stretcher
- 250-lb. capacity
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- non-stick
- holds 4 tacos for cooking and serving
- Model: CTR-140
It's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- 200mL capacity
- Model: COM-099
It's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- stainless steel construction
- fits over 1 burger patty and a standard grilled cheese sandwich
- Model: CMD-388
It's $3 below our mention from January and the best price we could find today by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 14.5" x 14.5" x 15"
- 150 square inch chrome plated cooking rack
- dual vent system
- Model: CCG190RB
More Offers
- 1800 Watts
- Interior holds 11" pizza and 6 slices of toast
- Rubberized easy grip dials and cool touch handle
- Front removable tray
- Auto slide-out rack
- 17" x 11.74" x 8.35"
- Model: TOB-40N
- UPC: 716080031703, 043396329010, 086279035585, 086279098955
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|UntilGone
|16%
|--
|$50
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$80 (exp 2 wks ago)
|$80
|Check Price
|eBay
|$50 (exp 1 yr ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Walmart
|$116 (exp 3 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register