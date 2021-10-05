Coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" takes an extra 15% off for the lowest price we found for a refurb by $17 (and $70 less than a new one). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- includes oven rack, baking pan, airfryer basket
- 60-minute timer/auto shutoff
- 0.6-cubic foot capacity
- 1,800 watts
- 7 functions
- Model: TOA-60
- UPC: 090952152599
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Prepare stuffed burgers, sliders, and regular burgers.
- Model: CSBP-100
Apply coupon code "XRFMT" for a savings of $60. Buy Now at aukeyhome.com
- 1.5-quart double wall freezer bowl
- LCD readout
- one touch operation
Get 50% off a range of 10 Keurig coffee makers, with prices starting from $70, and an additional 25% off beverages with a 16-box commitment. Alternatively, you can get a free coffee maker and 25% off beverages with a 24-box commitment. Shop Now at Keurig
- Restrictions apply.
- Orders over $29 will get free shipping, otherwise it adds $5.99.
- Pictured is the Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker for $99.99 ($100 off list).
Apply coupon code "X7WR" for a savings of $50. Buy Now at aukeyhome.com
- Comes with a 100-day trial.
- 1500 watts
- up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit
- 5.8-quart capacity
Save on over 130 small appliances for the kitchen, with blenders, coffee makers, toasters, air fryers, cookware sets, and more on offer. Shop Now at Belk
- Pictured is the Toastmaster 5 Cup Coffee Maker for $10 (low by $8).
- Belk cardholders will see a lower starting price of $5.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $49 or more.
It's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- 16 configurations
- adjustable backrest
- anti-slip rubber surface
- Model: EST-DECK_Grau
That's the best deal we could find by $5 and a small price to pay for nostalgia. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Virtual Depot via eBay.
- 1.8" QQVGA display
- 36-hour playtime
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- FM radio
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- Model: TA-1190
Most stores charge at least $148. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- internal weight storage
- can be used as an 8" or 14" aerobic step / plyo box
- resistance band notches
- supports up to 330 lbs
- Model: 70085
Apply coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to take an extra 15% off already-discounted certified refurbished items. Shop headphones, vacuums, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Most items get free shipping. Check individual product pages for more information.
- Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
That is a $100 drop from our May mention. Buy Now at Walmart
- 8-in-1 cooking options: smoke, BBQ, grill, roast, sear, braise, bake, and char-grill.
- French style doors with viewing windows
- Interior rack customization system
- interior lights
- Large work station and a digital display
- 2 stainless steel racks with a 5-position oven-style rack system
- Model: CGWM-080
That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- perforated grilling surface
- Model: CGT-301
That's $50 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- Five ceramic burners producing 48,000 BTUs
- 12,000 BTU stainless-steel side burner
- cooking area: 502 square inches
- secondary cooking area: 168 square inches
- Model: GAS9556AS
It's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- beveled edges
- comfortable grips
- Model: CGS-509
It's $67 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- This Certified Refurbished product is refurbished to factory specifications, it shows limited or no wear
- Includes all original accessories plus a 90 Day Warranty
- Cuisinart TOA-60 Convection Toaster Oven Air Fryer with Light, Silver
- 800-Watts with 7 Functions: Air Fry, Convection Bake, Convection Broil, Bake, Broil, Warm, Toast
- INCLUDED IN THE BOX: TOA-60 Convection Toaster Oven | Oven Rack | Baking Pan | Air Fryer Rack/Basket | 60mL Oil Spray Bottle | 90 Day Manufacturer Refurbished Warranty
- Model: TOA-60
- UPC: 090952152599
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|50%
|$80 (exp 1 yr ago)
|$115
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|33%
|$200 (exp 5 mos ago)
|$132
|Check Price
|BuyDig
|$75 (exp 1 yr ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Focus Camera
|$110 (exp 2 yrs ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Wayfair
|$137 (exp 1 yr ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Walmart
|$159 (exp 1 mo ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Macy's
|$160 (exp 5 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Kohl's
|$170 (exp 7 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
