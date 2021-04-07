It's a $10 drop from our February mention and the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Macy's
- 0.6-cu. ft. interior light
- oven rack
- 13.8" x 16.5" x 15.5"
- 1,800W
- Model: TOA-60
- UPC: 086279116710
Expires 4/12/2021
That's $30 under the lowest price we could find for a new one, although most sellers charge at least $200. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- No warranty information is available, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- adjustable thermostat
- airfry, convection bake, convection broil, bake, broil, warm, toast functions
- 60-minute timer/auto shutoff
- includes: oven rack, baking pan, airfryer basket
- Model: TOA-60WF
That's $40 under the best price we could find for a new one, although most charge $150. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by USA World Sales via eBay.
- A 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies.
- Available in Black Matte.
- 9 cooking presets
- non-stick interior
- includes countertop oven, 9" x 13" baking pan w/ grill rack, removable metal drip & crumb tray, and removable metal rack
- Model: KCO211BM
- UPC: 883049523248
Get your patio in shape for warm weather with a selection of outdoor furniture. (Over half the sale items are at least 60% off.) Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Marlough II Aluminum Outdoor 6-Pc. Dining Set for $2,699 ($2,840 off).
- Many items over $25 ship for free. Some items of $999 or more qualify for white glove delivery within regular delivery areas.
That includes sandals starting from $15, slippers from $18, sneakers from $20, boots from $20, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge; orders over $25 ship for free.
- Pictured are the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Brendan Hiking Boots for $19.99 (low by $22).
Save $2 over Kohl's price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge; orders over $25 ship for free.
- two L-shape sections
- Model: 85037
That's $14 off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or orders of $25 or more ship for free.
- 8" dimeter x 2.76" high
- soft grip ergonomic handle
- oven safe to 500°F
- compatible with gas, electric, and induction cooktops
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 200mL capacity
- Model: COM-099
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- non-stick
- holds 4 tacos for cooking and serving
- Model: CTR-140
It's the lowest shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Steel Gray.
- nonstick
- dishwasher safe
- Model: CMBM-4PP
That's tied with our Cyber Monday mention and the lowest price we could find by at least $12. Buy Now at Macy's
- 18-position grind selector, from ultra fine to coarse
- 8-oz. bean hopper
- removable grind chamber holds enough ground coffee for 32 cups
- automatic shut off
- Model: DBM-8
