Coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" cuts the price – it's $7 under the best deal we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- illuminated graphical LCD display indicates mode, detection strength
- multi-mode detection for wood studs, metal objects (rebar, studs and steel/copper pipes), and live wiring
- Model: GMS120
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- spur & reamer
- hex shank power groove
- full-cone threaded tip
- Model: DSB5013P
It's the lowest shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- reversible
- preset depth
- automatic clutch
- Model: D60498
Coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" cuts it to $96 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
The next best price we found is $6 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1/4" hex shank
- full-cone threaded tips
- contoured paddle design
- Model: DSB5012
Save on combo kits, saw, sanders, and more, with nine options on offer. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Orbital Sander for $99 (low by $40).
Apply coupon code "PLVLQHME" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Suprus Beauty via Amazon.
- In Black or Camouflage.
- 3 light modes
- butane free
- USB rechargeable
Most third-party eBay sellers charge over $100. (It's also the lowest price we've seen.) Buy Now at Amazon
- weather-resistant polypropylene construction
- measures 23.5" H x 22.1" W x 11.3" D
- central locking system
- 16 removable bins
- caster wheels
- Model: 240762
With an Ace Rewards membership, knock an extra 15% off regular-priced items via coupon code "AROCT". (It's free to sign up.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
That's $21 under our mention from last week and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bobcat Wireless via eBay.
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
Knock an extra 15% off via coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" and save on leaf blowers, trimmers, chainsaws, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Worx TriVAC Electric 3-in-1 Blower / Vacuum for $84.99 ($110 for it new elsewhere)
That's $10 under what you'd pay at PUMA direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black or Gray.
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
It's the lowest price we could find by at least $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Visit the product page to view full list of compatible vehicles.
- It's expected in stock soon but can be ordered now at this price.
- melt-blown electrostatic layer
- cabin air filters should be replaced at least once every 12 months (or every 12K miles)
- Model: 6047C
That's the lowest price we could find by $37. Buy Now at Amazon
- wall or floor mount
- plugs into 120V outlet
- 98% thermal efficiency
- temperature range of 65- to 145-degrees Fahrenheit
- Model: ES4
That is $50 off and tied with the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- keyless chuck attachment
- locking bit holder
- EC brushless motor
- right-angle attachment
- offset-angle attachment
- 2 batteries, 1 charger
- carrying bag
- Model: GSR12V-300FCB22
Get this deal via coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15". That's a savings of $146 off list price. (Most sellers charge over $70 for a refurb.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- pouch
- mounting bracket
- strap
- uses one AA battery (not included)
- Model: GPL3-RT
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|50%
|--
|$44
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register