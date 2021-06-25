Bosch 13A 5" Variable Speed Angle Grinder w/ Paddle Switch for $79
New
eBay · 35 mins ago
Certified Refurb Bosch 13A 5" Variable Speed Angle Grinder w/ Paddle Switch
$79 $93
free shipping

Apply coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" for this price. You'd pay at least $150 for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • carbon brushes
  • single screw depth adjustment
  • variable-speed settings from 2,800-RPM to 11,500-RPM
  • Model: GWS13-50VSP
  • UPC: 000346475210
Details
Comments
  • Code "JULY4SAVINGS"
  • Expires 6/29/2021
    Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
