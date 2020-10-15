New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Bosch 12V Max Li-Ion 3/8" Drill Driver
$80 $155
free shipping

That's a buck cheaper than we found the refurb version elsewhere, and $9 less than you'd pay for a new model. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • Two-year Allstate warranty is provided.
Features
  • built-in LED light
  • includes charger and 2 12v lithium-ion batteries
  • Model: PS31-2A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Drills eBay Bosch
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 48% -- $80 Buy Now