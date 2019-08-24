Personalize your DealNews Experience
Worx via eBay offers the Worx PowerShare 20-volt 13" Cordless Lawn Mower for $209.99. In cart, that drops to $178.49. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $53. Buy Now
Worx via eBay offers the open-box Worx 20-volt Hydroshot Portable Power Cleaner for $67.99. That falls to $57.79 in-cart. With free shipping, that's $82 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, we saw it refurbished with accessories for just $3 less two weeks ago.) Buy Now
Worx via eBay offers its Worx 3-in-1 Electric Turbine Fusion Leaf Blower / Mulcher / Vacuum for $59. That drops to $50.15 in cart. With free shipping, that's slightly below our mention from last September and the lowest price we've seen for a new one. (It's the best deal now by $24.) Buy Now
Worx via eBay offers its refurbished Worx PowerShare 20-volt Trimmer / Edger and Blower Kit for the in-cart price of $67.15 with free shipping. That's $7 under our expired mention from six days ago and $117 less than a new kit. Buy Now
Worx via eBay offers its refurbished Worx 14" Electric Chainsaw for $33. In cart, that drops to $28.05. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and $12 less than buying new. Buy Now
Northern Tool takes up to 65% off a selection of lawn and garden tools and equipment. Plus, take an addition $20 off orders of $100 or more via coupon code "266361". Opt for in-store pickup to dodge any shipping fees, which start at $5.99, although select items ship for free. Discounted items include trailers, hoses, sprayers, and more. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Hooyman Extendable Tree Saw with Wrist Lanyard and Sling for $33.72 with free shipping. That's $31 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer for $59 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $6, although we saw it for $5 less in our January mention. Buy Now
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished Ryobi One+ 18-Volt Lithium-Ion String Trimmer/Edger and Blower Combo Kit for $73.52. That drops to $62.49 in-cart. That's $37 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the open-box Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm Smartwatch for $200. In-cart, it drops to $170 with free shipping. That's $30 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. It's also $170 less than buying a brand new one. Buy Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has increased to $82.99. Buy Now
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Huawei Mate SE 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in Gray for $129. In-cart, that drops to $109.65. With free shipping, that's $75 below our February mention of a new one and $140 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit today. Buy Now
Worx via eBay offers its open-box Worx XTD Extended Reach Screwdriver for $19.99. That falls to $16.99 in-cart. With free shipping, that's $22 under the lowest price we could find for a new one in original packaging, and the best deal we've seen for this screwdriver in any condition. Buy Now
Worx via eBay offers the Worx GT Revolution 20V PowerShare Electric String Trimmer/Edger for $89. In-cart, it drops to $75.65. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now
Worx via eBay offers the Worx JawSaw 6" Electric Chainsaw with Extension Handle for $99.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $42. Buy Now
Worx via eBay offers its Worx 2.5-amp Oscillating Multi-Tool for $34 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6.
Update: The price has dropped to $33. Buy Now
