B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Walabot DIY In-Wall Imager for Android
$35 $75
free shipping

That's $15 under last month's mention, the best we've ever seen, and the lowest price we could find by $15 today. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Provides a real-time visual image behind concrete and drywall walls
  • detects metal and wooden studs, pipes, PVC, wires, and movement
  • compatible with devices running Android 5.0 and above with USB OTG
  • Model: DY20BCGL02
