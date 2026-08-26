For clearing leaves and grass clippings off small to medium yards, a cordless blower saves you from dragging a cord around, and this one runs $8 below its $34 list price. Buy Now at Walmart
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Expires 9/10/2026
Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 3/5
Woot is discounting a range of heavy-duty outdoor power equipment, including chippers, splitters, and blowers from brands like SuperHandy and Landworks. The Landworks Utility Power Wagon stands out with 39% off its reference price, while the SuperHandy Super Duty Pro battery is available for $101.99. Shoppers will find everything from wood chippers to stump grinders and cordless wheelbarrows across the sale. This deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Big Tools for Big Jobs sale covers heavy-duty outdoor equipment like wood chippers, log splitters, and stump grinders from brands such as SuperHandy and Landworks. The Landworks GUO010 Utility Power Wagon stands out at $750, down 39% from $1,235.94. Beyond yard equipment, the sale also includes utility carts and wheelbarrows for hauling heavier loads. This deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
eBay's certified refurbished EGO outlet covers a wide range of outdoor power equipment, from leaf blowers and string trimmers to lawn mowers and pressure washers. A 21" self-propelled lawn mower with Touch Drive is $379, down from $399, and a 56-Volt Nexus 3000 power station drops to $499 from $799. All items are sold by an authorized seller and ship free. Shop Now at eBay
Acme Tools' eBay storefront covers a wide range of outdoor power equipment, with many EGO Power+ and Milwaukee items marked as refurbished. A Milwaukee M18 Fuel 16" chainsaw bare tool is listed at $219.99, down from $508, while an EGO Power+ hedge trimmer bare tool runs $145.49, down from $159. The selection spans trimmers, blowers, chainsaws, mowers, and pressure washers from brands including EGO, Milwaukee, Greenworks, Makita, and Shindaiwa. Refurbs include 1- or 2-year Allstate warranties. Shop Now at eBay
Walmart offers the George Men's Flat Front 9" Inseam Shorts (Beach Khaki pictured) from $2.74. Several options are around this price. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's resold gaming electronics section covers refurbished consoles across several generations, from classic systems like the Nintendo 64 and GameCube to current hardware like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S. Check pages for warranty information. Opt for pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Restored Laptops sale covers a wide range of refurbished machines, from an $54 HP Chromebook to a $1,045 Dell Pro 16 Plus with a Ryzen AI processor. Several Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models are included, such as a restored 13.3" MacBook Air at $349, down from $559. Business laptops from Dell Latitude and Lenovo ThinkPad lines are also represented at prices mostly under $300. Check individual pages for warranty information. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Levi Strauss Signature Men's Original Straight Fit Jeans in Gothic for $13.49. That's a savings of half off the list price. Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more; pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Walmart
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