Woot is discounting a range of heavy-duty outdoor power equipment, including chippers, splitters, and blowers from brands like SuperHandy and Landworks. The Landworks Utility Power Wagon stands out with 39% off its reference price, while the SuperHandy Super Duty Pro battery is available for $101.99. Shoppers will find everything from wood chippers to stump grinders and cordless wheelbarrows across the sale. This deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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Expires 8/31/2026
Published 51 min ago
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Popularity: 5/5
At Amazon, get this 16" Undercarriage Cleaner Pressure Washer Attachment for $25. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this pressure washer attachment. It works as both a chassis washer for cars, trucks, and RVs and a water broom for flat surfaces like driveways and patios, and it comes with four extension wands, including a flexible curved option for reaching under vehicles. The attachment handles up to 4,000 PSI and fits most gas and electric pressure washers. Buy Now at Amazon
- 16" wide cleaning head with 4 spray nozzles
- Includes 4 extension wands, including a 10.5" flexible curved wand and three 14" straight wands
- Rated for up to 4,000 PSI
- 1/4" quick coupling fittings compatible with most gas and electric pressure washers
- Doubles as a water broom for cleaning flat surfaces like driveways and patios
Woot's Big Tools for Big Jobs sale covers heavy-duty outdoor equipment like wood chippers, log splitters, and stump grinders from brands such as SuperHandy and Landworks. The Landworks GUO010 Utility Power Wagon stands out at $750, down 39% from $1,235.94. Beyond yard equipment, the sale also includes utility carts and wheelbarrows for hauling heavier loads. This deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
eBay's certified refurbished EGO outlet covers a wide range of outdoor power equipment, from leaf blowers and string trimmers to lawn mowers and pressure washers. A 21" self-propelled lawn mower with Touch Drive is $379, down from $399, and a 56-Volt Nexus 3000 power station drops to $499 from $799. All items are sold by an authorized seller and ship free. Shop Now at eBay
At Amazon, get this 2-Gallon Electric Weed Sprayer for $29 when you clip the on-page coupon. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this model. It runs on a rechargeable battery for up to 3 hours per charge, eliminating the need for manual pumping, and includes 5 interchangeable nozzles for different spray patterns. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2-gallon (8-liter) tank capacity
- 7.4V motor with rechargeable 3000mAh battery
- Up to 3 hours of continuous spraying per charge
- Includes 5 interchangeable spray nozzles
- 3.6-foot hose with adjustable shoulder strap
- Transparent tank for monitoring liquid level
Woot's Open Box: Boxer clearance event covers a wide mix of open box electronics and home goods, from iPads and MacBooks to Dyson and LG vacuums. Pricing varies widely by item, with some Apple iPads discounted up to 85% off their reference price. The open box condition means reduced warranty coverage, and some units may be missing minor accessories. This deal ends August 20. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot's Skechers sale spans hundreds of styles for men, women, and kids, with prices as low as $19.99 and discounts reaching up to 73% off. Several arch-support styles in the mix use Skechers' Arch Fit insole system, which has earned the American Podiatric Medical Association's Seal of Acceptance on many models. The sale also includes hands-free slip-on designs that let you step into the shoe without bending down, alongside classic sneakers, boots, and sandals. This deal ends August 25. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Home Gym sale covers a wide range of fitness equipment, from strength training basics to cardio machines and recovery tools. Highlights include the Signature Fitness Fitvids 50lb dumbbell at $39.99, down from $134.99, and the Rubber-Cal treadmill mat at $39.99, marked down from $219. Shoppers will also find exercise bikes, rowing machines, massage guns, and yoga accessories at discounted prices. This deal ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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