At Woot, use promo code "GIFT26" to get the Nintendo Switch 2 Console for $427. It's the best deal we've seen for the Nintendo Switch 2. The bundle includes the dock, Joy-Con 2 controllers, grip, strap, and an Ultra High Speed HDMI cable, giving buyers everything needed to start playing right away. Deal ends July 25.

If you're new to shopping at Woot, the same coupon takes $50 off, dropping the Switch 2 to $399. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company