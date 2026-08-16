Walmart offers the Levi Strauss Signature Men's Original Straight Fit Jeans in Gothic for $13.49. That's a savings of half off the list price. Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more; pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Walmart
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Levi's men's sale spans jeans, jackets, shorts, and tops, with jeans like the 501 Original marked down to as low as $18.97 from a regular price of $69.50. Graphic tees start at $5.97, and trucker jackets are available from $23.97. The sale covers hundreds of items across denim, cotton, and linen-blend styles, including Big & Tall sizes. Levi's Red Tab members get free shipping on orders of $75 or more. The sale ends August 16. Shop Now at Levi's
- Jeans starting at $16.97, including 501 Original and 505 Regular fits
- T-shirts and graphic tees starting at $5.97
- Trucker jackets and outerwear from $23.97
- Shorts styles from $11.97
- Big & Tall sizes included in the sale
- Denim, cotton, canvas, and linen blend materials available
During the Levi's Flash Sale, the Levi's 501 Original jeans are $18.97, down from $79.50. They're only available at this price in burgundy but many sizes are available. They're made from 100% cotton non-stretch denim with a classic straight leg and button fly, and the shrink-to-fit design lets the fabric mold to your body over time. The sale ends August 16. Buy Now at Levi's
- Classic straight leg fit
- Button fly closure
- 100% cotton non-stretch denim
- 5-pocket styling
- Shrink-to-fit design that conforms to your body over time
- Front rise of 11.25", knee of 17.5", leg opening of 16" (size 32)
Woot has these Amazon Essentials athletic-fit stretch jeans priced from $7 to $12, depending on size and color. They're built with mid-weight cotton denim, a bit of stretch, and the classic five-pocket styling that works for both business casual and everyday wear. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Athletic fit with extra room in the hip and thigh
- Made with mid-weight stretch cotton denim
- Classic five-pocket design with zippered fly and metal button closure
- Bartack reinforcements and rivets at the front pockets
- 7.5" leg opening on a US size 32
- Certified STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX
During the Levi's Flash Sale, the 568 Carpenter jeans are $18.97, down from $79.50. That's the best deal we've seen and a great price. These are final sale and while many sizes were available at publication, they will likely sell fast. They're made with 100% cotton, non-stretch denim and feature a loose, straight fit with classic 5-pocket styling. Sale ends August 16. Buy Now at Levi's
- Loose, straight fit through the leg
- Made with 100% cotton, non-stretch denim
- Zip fly with 5-pocket styling
- Front rise of 12.25" and 18" leg opening on a size 32
- Machine washable, cold water, tumble dry medium
At Walmart, get this Ozark Trail Adult Rechargeable Light-Up Helmet for $4.43. It's a great deal for an adult light-up bike helmet. It includes a rechargeable LED rear light with 9 modes and a USB-C charging cord, along with 16 vents for airflow and extended rear coverage for added protection. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get the Contigo AutoPop 24-oz. Leakproof Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $4.80. It's a great deal for a stainless steel water bottle of this size. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
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