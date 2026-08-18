eBay's certified refurbished EGO outlet covers a wide range of outdoor power equipment, from leaf blowers and string trimmers to lawn mowers and pressure washers. A 21" self-propelled lawn mower with Touch Drive is $379, down from $399, and a 56-Volt Nexus 3000 power station drops to $499 from $799. All items are sold by an authorized seller and ship free. Shop Now at eBay
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At Amazon, get this 16" Undercarriage Cleaner Pressure Washer Attachment for $25. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this pressure washer attachment. It works as both a chassis washer for cars, trucks, and RVs and a water broom for flat surfaces like driveways and patios, and it comes with four extension wands, including a flexible curved option for reaching under vehicles. The attachment handles up to 4,000 PSI and fits most gas and electric pressure washers. Buy Now at Amazon
- 16" wide cleaning head with 4 spray nozzles
- Includes 4 extension wands, including a 10.5" flexible curved wand and three 14" straight wands
- Rated for up to 4,000 PSI
- 1/4" quick coupling fittings compatible with most gas and electric pressure washers
- Doubles as a water broom for cleaning flat surfaces like driveways and patios
Woot's Big Tools for Big Jobs sale covers heavy-duty outdoor equipment like wood chippers, log splitters, and stump grinders from brands such as SuperHandy and Landworks. The Landworks GUO010 Utility Power Wagon stands out at $750, down 39% from $1,235.94. Beyond yard equipment, the sale also includes utility carts and wheelbarrows for hauling heavier loads. This deal ends August 30. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
At Amazon, get this 2-Gallon Electric Weed Sprayer for $29 when you clip the on-page coupon. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this model. It runs on a rechargeable battery for up to 3 hours per charge, eliminating the need for manual pumping, and includes 5 interchangeable nozzles for different spray patterns. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2-gallon (8-liter) tank capacity
- 7.4V motor with rechargeable 3000mAh battery
- Up to 3 hours of continuous spraying per charge
- Includes 5 interchangeable spray nozzles
- 3.6-foot hose with adjustable shoulder strap
- Transparent tank for monitoring liquid level
This eBay outlet offers certified refurbished EGO outdoor power equipment at up to 40% off, all from an authorized seller. The lineup spans everything from a $75 extension pole to a $5,599 Z6 zero-turn riding mower, with plenty of trimmers, blowers, chainsaws, and batteries in between. Free shipping applies across the listings. Shop Now at eBay
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
WatchMaxx's eBay store offers a large selection of new Omega watches, including Speedmaster, Seamaster, De Ville, and Constellation models. Prices range from about $2,905 for a Constellation Quartz women's watch to over $16,000 for a Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon, with most models discounted from their listed regular prices. All watches ship in their original box. Shop Now at eBay
eBay's Brand Outlet is offering up to 30% off Logitech gear, spanning mice, keyboards, gaming headsets, webcams, and racing wheel setups. We've pictured the Certified Refurbished Logitech MX Master 4 Wireless Mouse for $89.99 ($30 off). Shipping is free. See individual product pages for warranty information on refurbished items. Shop Now at eBay
- Certified refurbished and open-box Logitech items included
- Wireless mice, keyboards, and headsets available
- Gaming accessories including racing wheels and pedals
- Webcams, speakers, and iPad keyboard cases included
- Free shipping on listed items
This eBay clearance outlet includes lots of clothing, shoes, bags, and accessories from Target, all discounted as high as 70%. All items ship for free as well. We've pictured the All in Motion 21L Sporty Backpack for $15 ($20 off). Shop Now at eBay
- Wide mix of categories including toys, home decor, apparel, and small appliances
- Discounts on brand-name items like DREO, JanSport, Cuisinart, and Levoit
- Prices range from under $10 to over $150 depending on item
- Includes clothing, bedding, kitchen gadgets, and outdoor gear
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