Walmart offers the George Men's Flat Front 9" Inseam Shorts (Beach Khaki pictured) from $2.74. Several options are around this price. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
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Published 10 min ago
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Update: The price has changed to $7.62 since this was originally published.
At Amazon Haul, get these Men's Casual Shorts for $7.60. It's a great deal for a pair of men's shorts. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Suited for warm-weather days when you want airflow and pocket space without wearing actual cargo pants, thanks to the linen blend and multiple pockets. Add two pairs to cart and apply coupon code "CMT10" for a savings of $68. Buy Now at LoomBasics
- 55% linen, 45% cotton fabric blend
- Elastic waistband with adjustable drawstring
- Two side cargo pockets with button closures
- Two slash pockets and two rear pockets
- Machine washable fabric construction
These Hanes Explorer French Terry shorts are $4.43 at Walmart, down from $18. They feature a cotton-rich fabric with a soft looped interior, double-stitched seams, and side seam pockets plus a back pocket for storage. Get free shipping with a purchase of $35, or choose free in-store pickup. Buy Now at Walmart
- Cotton-rich French terry fabric with a soft looped interior
- Double-stitched seams for added durability
- Dyed-to-match drawstring for an adjustable fit
- Side seam pockets plus one back pocket
- 6" inseam length
- Unisex sizing with a standard men's fit
These George flat front shorts cost around $4 in a bunch of different colors, with the cheapest coming in at $3.96. The pictured Black pair are $4.48. Shipping is free over $35 or you can pick them up in free at your local store (depending on your ZIP). They're made from a cotton-spandex blend for stretch, with a 9" inseam, four pockets, and belt loops. Buy Now at Walmart
- 98% cotton, 2% spandex blend with stretch
- 9" inseam with a mid-rise fit
- Button closure with zip fly
- Two side pockets and two back pockets
- Belt loops included
- Machine washable
Walmart's resold gaming electronics section covers refurbished consoles across several generations, from classic systems like the Nintendo 64 and GameCube to current hardware like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S. Check pages for warranty information. Opt for pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Restored Laptops sale covers a wide range of refurbished machines, from an $54 HP Chromebook to a $1,045 Dell Pro 16 Plus with a Ryzen AI processor. Several Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models are included, such as a restored 13.3" MacBook Air at $349, down from $559. Business laptops from Dell Latitude and Lenovo ThinkPad lines are also represented at prices mostly under $300. Check individual pages for warranty information. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Levi Strauss Signature Men's Original Straight Fit Jeans in Gothic for $13.49. That's a savings of half off the list price. Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more; pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Electronics Flash Deals cover a wide mix of categories, from the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus starting at $561.55 to a 15.6" Windows 11 laptop at $339.99, down from $619.99. TV wall mounts, gaming monitors, printer ink, and charging accessories round out the sale, with savings reaching into the hundreds of dollars on select items. Shop Now at Walmart
- Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus 256GB unlocked smartphone from $561.55
- TV wall mounts for screens ranging from 23" to 95"
- 15.6" laptops with 8GB to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB SSD storage
- 24" curved gaming monitor with a 165Hz/180Hz refresh rate
- Portable chargers, printer ink cartridges, and USB-C cables
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