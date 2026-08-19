This SucceBuy folding hand truck is $28, down from $122 via promo code "VSUSAFF3" for the lowest price we could find by $44. It's rated to carry up to 400-lbs. and folds down for easier storage and transport. Shipping is free from a U.S. warehouse. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Holds up to 400 lbs.
- Folds flat for storage and transport
- Equipped with rolling wheels
- Suitable for warehouse and moving use
- CE certified
- Ships free from the United States
Woot offers the Generic CON-76 Furniture Moving Kit for $18.99. That's a $9 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Deal ends August 23rd. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Steel construction with a load capacity of up to 280 lbs.
This folding hand truck from AliExpress is $31.54, down from $52.57. It's built from aluminum to keep it lightweight while still supporting up to 220 lbs., and the handle adjusts to different heights for comfortable use. When folded, it collapses to a compact size that's easy to store in a car, closet, or RV. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Made from aluminum for a lightweight, durable build
- Adjustable handle for customizable height
- Available with 2-wheel 220-lb. load capacity or 4-wheel 330-lb. load capacity configurations
- Folds down to about 28.3" x 15.7" x 9.4" for storage
- Sold as a single unit, ready to use out of the box
Packing for a move gets a lot easier with these oversized bags, since they hold way more than standard boxes and have handles for carrying odd-shaped items like bedding or clothes. Apply coupon code "BZWVA9KI" for a savings of $9. Deal ends August 22. Buy Now at Amazon
- 24-gallon volume with 100-lb. load capacity
- Reinforced wrap-around carrying handles
- Full-access open top design
- Integrated luggage tag pocket
- Water-resistant, foldable, and durable material
At Amazon, get the 20" x 20" x 15" Moving Boxes 6-Pack for $14. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this 6-pack. Each box measures 20" x 20" x 15" and is made from corrugated cardboard for packing, shipping, or moving. Buy Now at Amazon
This JHK electric standing desk is $65.44, down from $171.20. The desktop measures 40" x 24" and the frame is height-adjustable for switching between sitting and standing while working. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Height-adjustable electric standing desk
- Desktop measures 40" x 24"
- Wood frame material
- Suited for office or commercial use
This watch spring bar plier tool kit is $9.30 at AliExpress, down from $23.66. It includes the tools needed to remove and replace watch straps and bands for basic repairs at home. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Includes spring bar plier and tweezer tools
- Designed for watch strap and wristband removal and repair
- Available in black color option
- Made of durable materials for repeated use
- Compact set suited for at-home watch repairs
This Hisent foldable electric bike is $159, down from $400.85, via promo code "FSUS15". It runs on a 500W motor paired with a 48V battery available in 10AH to 17.5AH capacities, giving it a range of roughly 19 to 37 miles and a top speed of about 16 to 19 MPH. Buy Now at AliExpress
- 500W motor power
- 48V battery with 10AH to 17.5AH capacity options
- Top speed of about 16 to 19 MPH
- Range per charge of about 19 to 37 miles
- Foldable frame design
- Single-seat capacity
This outdoor storage shed is $116, $34 less than you'd pay for a similar one at Amazon. Shipping is free from a U.S. warehouse. It's built from metal with a chain lid meant to keep rain out, and its compact size makes it suited to small patios or balconies. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Metal construction for outdoor use
- Chain lid design helps keep out rain and moisture
- Compact 10.2" x 6.3" x 7.9" footprint
- No-tool assembly
- Weighs about 56 lb.
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