This folding hand truck from AliExpress is $31.54, down from $52.57. It's built from aluminum to keep it lightweight while still supporting up to 220 lbs., and the handle adjusts to different heights for comfortable use. When folded, it collapses to a compact size that's easy to store in a car, closet, or RV. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Made from aluminum for a lightweight, durable build
- Adjustable handle for customizable height
- Available with 2-wheel 220-lb. load capacity or 4-wheel 330-lb. load capacity configurations
- Folds down to about 28.3" x 15.7" x 9.4" for storage
- Sold as a single unit, ready to use out of the box
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Published 51 min ago
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Popularity: 4/5
Useful for anyone moving, storing seasonal items, or clearing out closets, these oversized bags give you more capacity than standard boxes for bulky items like bedding and pillows. At $16, it's $13 off via coupon code "HTAURUYK". Deal ends August 17. Buy Now at Amazon
- 24 gallon volume with 100-lb. load capacity
- Heavy-duty wrap-around handles
- Water-resistant material
- Fully open top for easy loading and unloading
- Foldable design for space-saving storage
This 12-pack of Amazon Basics packing tape is $17.11, down from $22.84. Each roll runs 1.88" x 54.6 yds. and uses a water-resistant, acrylic adhesive suited for shipping and storage. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12-pack of clear packing tape rolls
- Each roll measures 1.88" x 54.6 yds.
- Acrylic polymer water-based adhesive
- Water-resistant construction
- Compatible with 3" tape dispensers or tape guns
At Amazon, get the 20" x 20" x 15" Moving Boxes 6-Pack for $14. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this 6-pack. Each box measures 20" x 20" x 15" and is made from corrugated cardboard for packing, shipping, or moving. Buy Now at Amazon
This Hisent foldable electric bike is $159, down from $400.85, via promo code "FSUS15". It runs on a 500W motor paired with a 48V battery available in 10AH to 17.5AH capacities, giving it a range of roughly 19 to 37 miles and a top speed of about 16 to 19 MPH. Buy Now at AliExpress
- 500W motor power
- 48V battery with 10AH to 17.5AH capacity options
- Top speed of about 16 to 19 MPH
- Range per charge of about 19 to 37 miles
- Foldable frame design
- Single-seat capacity
This sports water bottle from AliExpress has dropped to just 99 cents, down from its original price of $6.34. It'll ship for free from the seller, too. There's a limit of one of these deals per person. The bottle is BPA free, dishwasher safe, and comes with an anti-corrosion coating, making it suited for outdoor use. Shop Now at AliExpress
- Dishwasher safe for easy cleaning
- Includes anti-corrosion coating
- Suitable for boiling water use
- Designed for outdoor activities such as climbing
This Hisent foldable electric bike is now $176 at AliExpress, down from its normal price of $401. It'll even ship for free from a local US warehouse. The eBike runs on a 500W motor with a 48V battery available in 10AH to 17.5AH capacities, reaching speeds of 16 to 19 MPH. Buy Now at AliExpress
- 500W motor power
- 48V battery with 10AH to 17.5AH capacity options
- Top speed of 16 to 19 MPH
- Foldable frame for compact storage
- One-seat rated passenger capacity
AliExpress's SuperDeals sale covers a wide mix of categories, from a $91 luxury quartz watch down from $194 to a $435 electric bike marked down from $876. Home and storage items also see steep cuts, such as adjustable garage shelving dropping to around $35. There are also lots of items for just 99 cents, including lighting, toys, water bottles, and more. The coupons below may also stack for an extra $2 to $70 off. Most orders ship for free, too. The promo codes:
- extra $2 off $18 via "DEALUS2"
- extra $5 off $39 via "DEALUS5"
- extra $10 off $69 via "DEALUS10"
- extra $20 off $139 via "DEALUS20"
- extra $23 off $169 via "DEALUS23"
- extra $35 off $249 via "DEALUS35"
- extra $55 off $379 via "DEALUS55"
- extra $70 off $499 via "DEALUS70" Shop Now at AliExpress
- Deals span electronics, tools, home goods, apparel, and outdoor gear
- Includes items like smartwatches, projectors, e-bikes, and storage organizers
- Discounts range from single digit percentages up to 91% off listed prices
- Stock levels shown as limited on many listed items
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