AliExpress's SuperDeals sale covers a wide mix of categories, from a $91 luxury quartz watch down from $194 to a $435 electric bike marked down from $876. Home and storage items also see steep cuts, such as adjustable garage shelving dropping to around $35. There are also lots of items for just 99 cents, including lighting, toys, water bottles, and more. The coupons below may also stack for an extra $2 to $70 off. Most orders ship for free, too. The promo codes:

- extra $2 off $18 via "DEALUS2"

- extra $5 off $39 via "DEALUS5"

- extra $10 off $69 via "DEALUS10"

- extra $20 off $139 via "DEALUS20"

- extra $23 off $169 via "DEALUS23"

- extra $35 off $249 via "DEALUS35"

- extra $55 off $379 via "DEALUS55"

- extra $70 off $499 via "DEALUS70" Shop Now at AliExpress