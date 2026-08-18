Packing for a move gets a lot easier with these oversized bags, since they hold way more than standard boxes and have handles for carrying odd-shaped items like bedding or clothes. Apply coupon code "BZWVA9KI" for a savings of $9. Deal ends August 22. Buy Now at Amazon
- 24-gallon volume with 100-lb. load capacity
- Reinforced wrap-around carrying handles
- Full-access open top design
- Integrated luggage tag pocket
- Water-resistant, foldable, and durable material
Woot offers the Generic CON-76 Furniture Moving Kit for $18.99. That's a $9 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Deal ends August 23rd. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Steel construction with a load capacity of up to 280 lbs.
This folding hand truck from AliExpress is $31.54, down from $52.57. It's built from aluminum to keep it lightweight while still supporting up to 220 lbs., and the handle adjusts to different heights for comfortable use. When folded, it collapses to a compact size that's easy to store in a car, closet, or RV. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Made from aluminum for a lightweight, durable build
- Adjustable handle for customizable height
- Available with 2-wheel 220-lb. load capacity or 4-wheel 330-lb. load capacity configurations
- Folds down to about 28.3" x 15.7" x 9.4" for storage
- Sold as a single unit, ready to use out of the box
At Amazon, get the 20" x 20" x 15" Moving Boxes 6-Pack for $14. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this 6-pack. Each box measures 20" x 20" x 15" and is made from corrugated cardboard for packing, shipping, or moving. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
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