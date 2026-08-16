Woot offers the Generic CON-76 Furniture Moving Kit for $18.99. That's a $9 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Deal ends August 23rd. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Steel construction with a load capacity of up to 280 lbs.
-
Expires 8/23/2026
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Useful for anyone moving, storing seasonal items, or clearing out closets, these oversized bags give you more capacity than standard boxes for bulky items like bedding and pillows. At $16, it's $13 off via coupon code "HTAURUYK". Deal ends August 17. Buy Now at Amazon
- 24 gallon volume with 100-lb. load capacity
- Heavy-duty wrap-around handles
- Water-resistant material
- Fully open top for easy loading and unloading
- Foldable design for space-saving storage
This folding hand truck from AliExpress is $31.54, down from $52.57. It's built from aluminum to keep it lightweight while still supporting up to 220 lbs., and the handle adjusts to different heights for comfortable use. When folded, it collapses to a compact size that's easy to store in a car, closet, or RV. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Made from aluminum for a lightweight, durable build
- Adjustable handle for customizable height
- Available with 2-wheel 220-lb. load capacity or 4-wheel 330-lb. load capacity configurations
- Folds down to about 28.3" x 15.7" x 9.4" for storage
- Sold as a single unit, ready to use out of the box
At Amazon, get the 20" x 20" x 15" Moving Boxes 6-Pack for $14. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this 6-pack. Each box measures 20" x 20" x 15" and is made from corrugated cardboard for packing, shipping, or moving. Buy Now at Amazon
Woot's Another Mega Sale covers a wide mix of categories, from home and kitchen to electronics and outdoor gear. The Herrdemia Orchid Mix Soil is discounted to $24.99, an 86% cut from its $179.95 reference price, while the Ninja CREAMi Scoop & Swirl Ice Cream Maker drops to $249.99. Shoppers will also find deals on smart home devices, personal care tools, and camping gear. This deal ends August 18. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Electronics Liquidation Sale spans a wide mix of categories, from camera lenses and drone accessories to musical instrument parts and networking gear. The Celestron EclipSmart Solar Shades Observing Kit is marked down 73% to $9.65, while the Canon RF 100-400mm lens drops to $499.99, 29% off its reference price. With deals ranging from small accessories under $10 to pro camera gear near $500, the sale covers a broad range of price points across electronics. This deal ends August 16. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot's Computers Liquidation Sale covers a wide mix of PC parts and accessories, from motherboards and power supplies to cases and cooling fans. Discounts run as high as 50% off, such as the Kensington privacy screen dropping to $34.99. Bigger-ticket items are also included, like the Ubiquiti airFiber HD network radio at $1,899.99 and a Dell color laser printer at $734.02. This deal ends August 16. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Sign In or Register