Oakley has marked down a wide range of sunglasses styles by up to 50%, including popular models like the Sylas at $82, down from $164, and the Holbrook at $128.80, down from $184. Many styles include Prizm or Prizm Polarized lenses, and several are available with prescription lenses.

Alternatively code “EYEW15” gets 15% off full-price items Shop Now at Oakley