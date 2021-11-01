Dell Refurbished Store · 20 hrs ago
Extra $500 off
free shipping
Apply coupon code "2021NOVDEAL4" to save on a selection of 10 laptops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
eBay · 4 days ago
Certified Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Ivy Bridge i7 13.3" Laptop
$500 $2,399
free shipping
It's a savings of $1,899 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by doubledexmacbooks via eBay.
- Intel Core I7-3520M 3rd Gen. 2.9GHz CPU
- 13.3" 1280×800 LED-backlit Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 480GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MD102LL/A
Daily Steals · 4 wks ago
Refurb Dell Latitude E6420 Sandy Bridge i5 14.1" Laptop
$220 $600
free shipping
That's a savings of $380 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- It's backed by a 30-day warranty.
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Gateway Intel Processor N4020 14.1" Ultra Slim Laptop
$159 $189
free shipping
It's $30 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Black at this price.
- Intel Celeron Processor N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake Refresh dual-core CPU
- 14.1” 1920x1080 (1080P) IPS display
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Windows 10 Home (S mode)
HP · 1 wk ago
HP 17t 11th-Gen. i7 17.3" Laptop
$600 $800
free shipping
That's a savings of $200 off the list price. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" HD+ 1600x900 LCD display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 5,400rpm SATA HDD
- Windows 11 Home 64 Plus
- Model: 3T000AV_1
Dell Refurbished Store · 4 wks ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Air (No OS)
$449 $999
free shipping
It's $550 under list when new and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- No OS is provided.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
- Intel Core i5-5350U 1.8GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1440x900 LED display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
Dell Refurbished Store · 20 hrs ago
Refurb Dell Latitude 7480 Laptops
Extra $250 off
free shipping
Apply code "2021NOVDEAL2" to save an extra $250 off a selection of laptops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
