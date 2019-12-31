Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 41 mins ago
Refurb Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones
$118 $139
free shipping

That's $132 less than buying new and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Use coupon code "JUMBOSAVE" to get this price.
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay, with a 90-day VIP Outlet warranty.
Features
  • Up to 9 hours of battery life per full charge
  • Adjustable secure-fit earhooks
  • Sweat- and water-resistant
  • Charging case
  • Model: MV6Y2LL/A
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "JUMBOSAVE"
  • Expires 12/31/2019
    Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones eBay Beats by Dr. Dre
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register