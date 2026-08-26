With coupon code "VIPAUGTAKE8", these open-box Beats Solo Buds drop to $29. It's the best price we've seen for these buds in any condition. The listing includes four ear tip sizes to help find a better in-ear fit. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- Bluetooth
- up to 18-hours of battery life on a single charge
- includes four sizes of ear tips
At Walmart, the Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones drop to $149, for the best price we've seen and $21 less than Amazon is currently charging. These headphones include Active Noise Cancelling and up to 40 hours of battery life. Buy Now at Walmart
- up to 40-hour battery life on a single charge
- Active Noise Cancelling
These Best Buy-exclusive Black/Gold Beats Studio Pro headphones are $159.99, down from the $349.99 regular price. They include Active Noise Cancelling with a Transparency mode, Personalized Spatial Audio with head tracking, and up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC off. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Active Noise Cancelling with a Transparency mode for blending in outside sound
- Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking
- Up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC off
- Connects via Bluetooth, USB-C audio, or a 3.5mm audio input
- Engineered leather ear cushions
- Voice-targeting microphones for calls
Best Buy has a range of Sony headphones on sale, including the Sony WH-1000XM5 noise cancelling headphones at $248 (pictured, $150 off). Budget shoppers can find the Sony ZX Series wired headphones for $9.99, while the newer WH-1000XM6 model is available at $399.99. The sale spans wired, wireless, and true wireless earbuds across several price tiers. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Includes over-ear, on-ear, and in-ear styles
- Several models offer active noise cancelling
- Wireless and wired options available
- Sony WH-1000XM6 and WF-1000XM6 models included
- Built-in microphones on select models
Bone conduction headphones sit against your cheekbones rather than in or over your ears, leaving your ears open to hear ambient sound, which makes them a practical option for outdoor runs or cyclists who want to stay aware of traffic. Apply coupon code "A30VDTFB" for a savings of $41. Buy Now at Amazon
- Open-ear design for situational awareness
- Integrated rear safety light for night visibility
- Adjustable silicone strap for secure, personalized fit
- Switchable Indoor and Outdoor audio modes
- IP66 sweatproof with 10-hour battery life
These Samsung Galaxy Buds Core earbuds are now just $29.99 for new Woot customers, which is another $10 drop since our mention from last week. It's also the best deal we've ever seen for this model. and $16 cheaper than Amazon's price. They offer up to 35 hours of continuous music playback along with active noise cancellation and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. The deal ends on August 31. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity for stable wireless pairing
- Active Noise Cancellation for immersive listening
- Up to 35 hours of continuous music playback
- Touch controls built into the earbuds
Sennheiser has discounted several headphone models across its lineup, including the Momentum and Accentum series. We've pictured the Sennheiser Accentum Open Wiireless Headphones for $59.95 (pictured, $70 off). Shipping is free. Buy Now at Sennheiser
Madison Seating's eBay storefront offers a wide range of refurbished Herman Miller office chairs, with prices starting at $99.11 for an Eames Molded Plastic chair and reaching up to $1,049 for a fully loaded Embody chair. Popular Aeron and Mirra models are also available in refurbished condition, many backed by a 10-year warranty and free returns. The selection extends beyond Herman Miller to include refurbished chairs from Steelcase and Knoll as well. Buy Now at eBay
- Refurbished Herman Miller Aeron, Mirra, Cosm, Embody, and Setu chairs available
- Includes other brands like Steelcase, Knoll, and Eames-designed seating
- Chairs sold by Madison Seating, a specialist refurbisher on eBay
- 10-year warranty offered on many listings
- Free delivery and free returns on all listed items
With promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8", this onn. 11" Tablet Pro drops to $41.40, down from its $89 list price. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, giving it enough room for apps and media at a budget price point. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- 11" display
- 4GB of RAM
- 64GB of storage
- 2.8 GHz octa-core processor
adidas is offering up to 60% off in its eBay outlet store, with an extra 50% off using promo code "AUGUST50". The sale spans running shoes, slides, apparel, and accessories, such as the adidas Ultraboost 5X shoes at $130 to $140, down from $180, and the Gazelle Indoor shoes at $61, down from $130. Coupon ends August 27. Shop Now at eBay
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
Alerts
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|63%
|$38 (exp 5 mos ago)
|$29
|Buy Now
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