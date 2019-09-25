eBay · 43 mins ago
Open-Box Worx 3-In-1 Electric Blower/Mulcher/Vacuum
$56 $150
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $25. Most retailers charge $83 or more.

Update: Headline has been corrected. Buy Now at eBay

  • Add to cart to see this price.
  • A 3-year Worx warranty applies.
  • Metal blade
  • All-in-one design
  • Model: WG509
  • Published 12 hr ago
    Verified 42 min ago
5 comments
Accie
Not new, factory refurbished that may have defects. Read the fine print.
3 hr 30 min ago
Accie
3 hr 34 min ago
Accie
3 hr 35 min ago
Accie
3 hr 36 min ago
Accie
3 hr 37 min ago