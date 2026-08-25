At Amazon, get this NSi Indoor/Outdoor 15A Plug-In Mechanical Timer for $16. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this timer. It handles up to three on/off cycles a day and works with incandescent, CFL, and LED bulbs, making it suitable for automating outdoor lights, fans, or fountains. Buy Now at Amazon
- Works indoors or outdoors for lights, fountains, sprinklers, fans, and other appliances
- Supports up to 3 on/off settings per day with a manual override switch
- Includes two grounded 3-prong outlet receptacles
- Compatible with incandescent, compact fluorescent, and LED bulbs
-
Published 26 min ago
Verified 18 min ago
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Woot's Full Charge Ahead sale covers a wide range of CyberPower battery backups and surge protectors for keeping computers and electronics running during power outages. Prices span from $14.99 for a 7-outlet surge protector up to $699.99 for a high-capacity refurbished UPS system, with several units discounted around 40% off their reference price. Each refurb includes a CyberPower-backed warranty. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Amazon offers the Southwire Woods 50-Foot Outdoor Extension Cord for $11.36. You'd pay closer to double at local stores. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
As one of its daily deals, Best Buy offers the Anker Solix C300X 288Wh Portable Power Station w/ 60W Solar Panel for $300. That's a savings of $500. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 300W continuous output w/ 600W SurgePad surge power
- 8 device charging ports, including 3 AC, 1 car socket, 2 USB-C (140W), 1 USB-C (15W), and 1 USB-A
- 140W 2-way USB-C fast charging and recharging
- Includes a 60W foldable solar panel
At Amazon Haul, get this 5-Outlet Extender for $3.60. It's the best deal we've seen for a 5-outlet extender. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
Sign In or Register