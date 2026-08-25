As one of its daily deals, Best Buy offers the Anker Solix C300X 288Wh Portable Power Station w/ 60W Solar Panel for $300. That's a savings of $500. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 300W continuous output w/ 600W SurgePad surge power
- 8 device charging ports, including 3 AC, 1 car socket, 2 USB-C (140W), 1 USB-C (15W), and 1 USB-A
- 140W 2-way USB-C fast charging and recharging
- Includes a 60W foldable solar panel
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Through August 25, eBay's refurbished power station sale takes an extra 30% off brands like EcoFlow, BLUETTI, Firman, and VTOMAN with promo code "POWERGEN30". All certified refurbished units are backed by a one or two year Allstate warranty. Shoppers can also find solar panels and car chargers to pair with these power stations. Shop Now at eBay
- Certified refurbished with a one or two year warranty
- Brands include EcoFlow, BLUETTI, Firman, and VTOMAN
- Portable power stations ranging from small power banks to large home backup units
- Includes solar panels and car alternator chargers
- Free shipping on listed items
At eBay, get this refurb Anker SOLIX C1000X 1,800W Portable Power Station for $360. It's the best deal we've seen for this model in any condition. It includes a 2-year Allstate warranty backed and offers 1800W of power output with 1056Wh of battery capacity for camping or home backup use. Buy Now at eBay
- 1056Wh battery capacity
- 1800W power output
- Solar charging capable
- Certified refurbished by Anker with 2-year warranty
- Designed for camping, hiking, and home backup use
This Wattbricks power station and solar panel bundle is $39.99, down from $150. It includes a 100W USB-C output for charging laptops, a second USB-C port, two USB-A ports, and an LCD display for tracking charge level. The bundle also comes with a 30W folding solar panel, allowing it to recharge off-grid during camping trips or power outages. You'd pay over $100 for the equivalent at most stores. Buy Now at SideDeal
- 100W USB-C output supports laptop charging
- Includes a 30W folding solar panel for off-grid charging
- Built-in LCD display shows remaining charge
- Two USB-A outputs at 18W max each for phones and small devices
- Second USB-C output at 60W max for additional devices
- Includes a USB-C charging cable
MorningSave offers the the Wattbricks Portable 100W Power Station and Solar Panel Bundle for $39.99, down from $150. You'd pay $60 at Tractor Supply. It packs 120W peak power, a 100W continuous output, and a 30W folding solar panel into a unit that weighs under 2 lbs. Its 99.2Wh capacity keeps it within TSA carry-on battery limits for travel. Buy Now at MorningSave
- 120W peak power w/ 100W continuous output
- Includes a 30W portable folding solar panel
- Weighs under 2 lb. and fits in the palm of a hand
- 99.2Wh capacity, compliant w/ TSA carry-on battery rules
- USB-C input up to 100W plus two USB-A output ports
- LCD digital display screen
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include large TVs, noise cancelling headphones, and monitors that are all highly-discounted. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
The Google Pixel 11 comes with a $100 Best Buy gift card when you preorder — the 256GB phone costs $899, and the 512GB costs $1,019. Plus, you can get up to an extra $700 off with a qualifying trade-in. This unlocked phone works with major carriers including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Google Fi, and Mint Mobile, and features a 6.3" display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, a 50-megapixel camera with 30x zoom, and a battery rated for over 30 hours of use. It ships for free. It's due to release on August 20. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 6.3" Actua display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection
- 50-megapixel rear camera with 30x Super Zoom
- 256GB of built-in storage and 12GB of RAM
- Google Tensor G6 chip with Titan M3 security chip
- Over 30 hours of battery life with faster wireless charging
- Compatible with AT&T, Mint Mobile, T-Mobile, Google Fi, and Verizon
Best Buy is offering discounts on open-box Apple products including AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more. Open-box items are customer returns that have been inspected and are available at a discount from their original retail price. My Best Buy members get free shipping. (It's free to join. Shipping is free for everyone over $35. Pickup may also be available.) Shop Now at Best Buy
You can take up to 95% off clearance, open-box, and refurbished items in the Best Buy Outlet today. Open-box appliances are discounted by up to 60%, TVs by up to 50%, and Android and Apple smartphones by up to 40% off. start at just $62, Most will ship for free, and some may also be available for pickup. Shop Now at Best Buy
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