Amazon offers the Southwire Woods 50-Foot Outdoor Extension Cord for $11.36. You'd pay closer to double at local stores. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
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Published 38 min ago
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Popularity: 4/5
This GoGreen Power adapter is down to just $3.91 at Walmart. That's less than half of its original price. Shipping is free over $35 or you can choose pickup for free at lots of stores. Its side mount design keeps cords off the floor so furniture can sit flush against the wall, and it's rated for 1,875W and 125V. Buy Now at Walmart
- Converts two outlets into six
- Side mount design keeps cords off the floor
- Rated for 1875 watts and 125 volts
- Fits any 3-prong duplex outlet
- cUL listed for safety
- Includes recycling instructions
This Superdanny 3-Foot Flat Power Strip is $10, which is half its original price. It's also Amazon's best-ever deal for this 4-outlet and 4-USB model. Shipping is free for Prime members. It uses a flat 3-foot cord and thin plug head designed to fit behind furniture or in tight spaces. The strip combines 4 outlets with 2 USB-C and 2 USB-A ports, plus a surge protection rating of 1050 joules. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4 AC outlets plus 2 USB-C and 2 USB-A ports
- 3-Foot flat extension cord w/ 0.3" ultra-thin flat plug head
- 45-degree right angle plug design
- 1050-joule surge protection rating
- 10-amp over-current protection
- 12-month manufacturer warranty
At Amazon Haul, get this 5-Outlet Extender for $3.60. It's the best deal we've seen for a 5-outlet extender. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
This QINLIANF surge protector is $9.99 with Prime, which is within a buck of its all-time low. It packs 5 outlets and 4 USB charging ports, including a USB-C port, into a compact design that mounts directly onto a wall outlet. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5 AC outlets arranged on 3 sides with 2.1" spacing between sockets
- 4 USB charging ports, including USB-A ports at 5V/2.4A and a USB-C port at 5V/3A
- 1680 joules of surge protection with a "protected" indicator light
- Mounts directly onto a duplex wall outlet using a center screw
- ETL certified with a 30-day return policy and 12-month warranty
- Measures 5.46" long by 3.77" wide
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $5.75. It's the best price we could find by $4. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|45%
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|$11
|Buy Now
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