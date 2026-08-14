At Amazon Haul, get this 5-Outlet Extender for $3.60. It's the best deal we've seen for a 5-outlet extender. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
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Published 26 min ago
Verified 22 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
This GoGreen Power adapter is down to just $3.91 at Walmart. That's less than half of its original price. Shipping is free over $35 or you can choose pickup for free at lots of stores. Its side mount design keeps cords off the floor so furniture can sit flush against the wall, and it's rated for 1,875W and 125V. Buy Now at Walmart
- Converts two outlets into six
- Side mount design keeps cords off the floor
- Rated for 1875 watts and 125 volts
- Fits any 3-prong duplex outlet
- cUL listed for safety
- Includes recycling instructions
This Superdanny 3-Foot Flat Power Strip is $10, which is half its original price. It's also Amazon's best-ever deal for this 4-outlet and 4-USB model. Shipping is free for Prime members. It uses a flat 3-foot cord and thin plug head designed to fit behind furniture or in tight spaces. The strip combines 4 outlets with 2 USB-C and 2 USB-A ports, plus a surge protection rating of 1050 joules. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4 AC outlets plus 2 USB-C and 2 USB-A ports
- 3-Foot flat extension cord w/ 0.3" ultra-thin flat plug head
- 45-degree right angle plug design
- 1050-joule surge protection rating
- 10-amp over-current protection
- 12-month manufacturer warranty
This QINLIANF surge protector is $9.99 with Prime, which is within a buck of its all-time low. It packs 5 outlets and 4 USB charging ports, including a USB-C port, into a compact design that mounts directly onto a wall outlet. Buy Now at Amazon
- 5 AC outlets arranged on 3 sides with 2.1" spacing between sockets
- 4 USB charging ports, including USB-A ports at 5V/2.4A and a USB-C port at 5V/3A
- 1680 joules of surge protection with a "protected" indicator light
- Mounts directly onto a duplex wall outlet using a center screw
- ETL certified with a 30-day return policy and 12-month warranty
- Measures 5.46" long by 3.77" wide
This power strip is $15 off its regular price of $35. It packs 22 outlets and 6 USB ports, including a USB-C port, onto a single 6.5-ft. cord with 2100 joules of surge protection. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- 22 grounded 3-prong outlets and 6 USB ports (5 USB-A, 1 USB-C)
- 1875W/15A rating with 2100 joules of surge protection
- 6.5-ft. heavy duty flat plug extension cord
- 4 mounting keyholes for wall or furniture installation
- FCC and RoHS certified, with UL-certified cord and plug
- Includes overload, short-circuit, and overheat protection
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
This 6-pack of magnetic hooks is priced at $3.43. Each hook holds up to 20 lb. thanks to its neodymium magnet, making it useful for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, or on cruise ship cabin walls. Buy Now at Amazon
- Set of 6 magnetic hooks
- Each hook holds up to 20 lb.
- Neodymium magnet construction
- Black finish
- Suited for hanging items in kitchens, garages, offices, and on grills or cruise cabin walls
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