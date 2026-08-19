Woot's Full Charge Ahead sale covers a wide range of CyberPower battery backups and surge protectors for keeping computers and electronics running during power outages. Prices span from $14.99 for a 7-outlet surge protector up to $699.99 for a high-capacity refurbished UPS system, with several units discounted around 40% off their reference price. Each refurb includes a CyberPower-backed warranty. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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Expires 8/27/2026
Published 54 min ago
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Popularity: 5/5
This APC Backup UPS Pro is $30 off the regular price of $219.99 as part of the Black Friday in July sale at Best Buy. It offers 10 total outlets and up to 20 minutes of backup runtime at a 300W load, along with built-in coaxial and ethernet surge protection. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1080 joules surge energy
- 16-hour recharge time
- 6-foot cord
- USB-C and USB-A ports
Woot's Open Box: Boxer clearance event covers a wide mix of open box electronics and home goods, from iPads and MacBooks to Dyson and LG vacuums. Pricing varies widely by item, with some Apple iPads discounted up to 85% off their reference price. The open box condition means reduced warranty coverage, and some units may be missing minor accessories. This deal ends August 20. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot's Home Gym sale covers a wide range of fitness equipment, from strength training basics to cardio machines and recovery tools. Highlights include the Signature Fitness Fitvids 50lb dumbbell at $39.99, down from $134.99, and the Rubber-Cal treadmill mat at $39.99, marked down from $219. Shoppers will also find exercise bikes, rowing machines, massage guns, and yoga accessories at discounted prices. This deal ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's All Things Power sale featuring Aduro covers power banks, wireless chargers, and multi-outlet charging stations starting at $14.99. Several items list steep discounts against their reference prices, including a 10,000mAh Aduro power bank and stand at $14.99, down from a $59.99 reference price. The sale runs through August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Power banks with capacities up to 10,000mAh
- Wireless charging stations up to 15W
- Multi-port charging stations with USB and AC outlets
- Power strips with up to 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports
- Options include 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 charging combos
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