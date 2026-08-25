This Mainstays TV stand is $71.42, down from $79.36. It fits TVs up to 50" and 50 lb., with two open shelves for media devices and three sliding doors that hide additional storage. It's available in Blackwood or Espresso. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- Fits flat-panel TVs up to 50" and 50 lb.
- Measures 47.2" long, 15.5" wide, and 22.1" high
- Two open storage areas plus three sliding doors concealing lower storage
- Built from wood composite and metal with an Espresso finish
- Built-in cable management for organized wiring
- Includes all hardware and instructions for assembly
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Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Ezra TV Stand for $127. That's a $71 savings. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- Holds TVs up to 70" and up to 95 lbs.
- Measures approximately 63" W x 15.5" D x 32.2" H
- Built-in cord management system
This Ebern Designs Jalonda TV stand is $189.99, down from $229.99 at Wayfair. It fits TVs up to 60" and includes six storage compartments with an adjustable shelf, plus sliding tambour doors and built-in cable management for a clean setup. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Fits TVs from 32" to 60"
- Six storage compartments with one adjustable shelf
- Sliding tambour doors with built-in cable management
- Made from a mix of solid and engineered wood with real veneer
- Steel legs support up to 250 lb.
- Measures 21.7" H x 70.8" L x 15.7" W
This Furinno 6-cube record player stand is priced at $80.24, down from $89.15. It offers a sturdy top for a turntable along with open-back cube storage that holds up to 330 vinyl records total. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6-cube open-back design for vinyl record storage
- 1.2" thick frame construction
- Each cube holds up to 55 records, with a total capacity of 330 records
- Top panel supports up to 55 lb., shelves hold up to 30 lb. each
- Overall dimensions of 14.6"D x 30.0"W x 43.8"H
- Made from FSC-certified engineered wood, includes wall-anchor kit
This Mainstays Gamer TV Stand is $39.67 at Walmart. It's a $6 savings. It fits TVs up to 32" and includes an adjustable shelf for gaming consoles along with a cord management system to keep cables tidy. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- Holds TVs up to 32" and 25 lbs. or less
- Assembled dimensions are 31.5" L x 14.1" W x 18.9" H
- Adjustable shelf fits vertical gaming consoles and accessories
- Built-in cord management system keeps cables organized
- Black finish suits living rooms, dorms, or bedrooms
Walmart's resold gaming electronics section covers refurbished consoles across several generations, from classic systems like the Nintendo 64 and GameCube to current hardware like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S. Check pages for warranty information. Opt for pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Restored Laptops sale covers a wide range of refurbished machines, from an $54 HP Chromebook to a $1,045 Dell Pro 16 Plus with a Ryzen AI processor. Several Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models are included, such as a restored 13.3" MacBook Air at $349, down from $559. Business laptops from Dell Latitude and Lenovo ThinkPad lines are also represented at prices mostly under $300. Check individual pages for warranty information. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Levi Strauss Signature Men's Original Straight Fit Jeans in Gothic for $13.49. That's a savings of half off the list price. Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more; pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Electronics Flash Deals cover a wide mix of categories, from the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus starting at $561.55 to a 15.6" Windows 11 laptop at $339.99, down from $619.99. TV wall mounts, gaming monitors, printer ink, and charging accessories round out the sale, with savings reaching into the hundreds of dollars on select items. Shop Now at Walmart
- Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus 256GB unlocked smartphone from $561.55
- TV wall mounts for screens ranging from 23" to 95"
- 15.6" laptops with 8GB to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB SSD storage
- 24" curved gaming monitor with a 165Hz/180Hz refresh rate
- Portable chargers, printer ink cartridges, and USB-C cables
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