This Mainstays Gamer TV Stand is $39.67 at Walmart. It's a $6 savings. It fits TVs up to 32" and includes an adjustable shelf for gaming consoles along with a cord management system to keep cables tidy. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- Holds TVs up to 32" and 25 lbs. or less
- Assembled dimensions are 31.5" L x 14.1" W x 18.9" H
- Adjustable shelf fits vertical gaming consoles and accessories
- Built-in cord management system keeps cables organized
- Black finish suits living rooms, dorms, or bedrooms
-
Published 40 min ago
Verified 19 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Ezra TV Stand for $127. That's a $71 savings. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- Holds TVs up to 70" and up to 95 lbs.
- Measures approximately 63" W x 15.5" D x 32.2" H
- Built-in cord management system
At Walmart, get this Ozark Trail Adult Rechargeable Light-Up Helmet for $4.43. It's a great deal for an adult light-up bike helmet. It includes a rechargeable LED rear light with 9 modes and a USB-C charging cord, along with 16 vents for airflow and extended rear coverage for added protection. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get this Chaps Men's Knit Blazer for $5.73. It's $24 less than our mention from last month and an extremely strong deal for a men's blazer. Buy Now at Walmart
At Walmart, get the Contigo AutoPop 24-oz. Leakproof Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $4.80. It's a great deal for a stainless steel water bottle of this size. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
Sign In or Register