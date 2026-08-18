This Furinno 6-cube record player stand is priced at $80.24, down from $89.15. It offers a sturdy top for a turntable along with open-back cube storage that holds up to 330 vinyl records total. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6-cube open-back design for vinyl record storage
- 1.2" thick frame construction
- Each cube holds up to 55 records, with a total capacity of 330 records
- Top panel supports up to 55 lb., shelves hold up to 30 lb. each
- Overall dimensions of 14.6"D x 30.0"W x 43.8"H
- Made from FSC-certified engineered wood, includes wall-anchor kit
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Published 41 min ago
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Popularity: 1/5
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Ezra TV Stand for $127. That's a $71 savings. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- Holds TVs up to 70" and up to 95 lbs.
- Measures approximately 63" W x 15.5" D x 32.2" H
- Built-in cord management system
This Mainstays Gamer TV Stand is $39.67 at Walmart. It's a $6 savings. It fits TVs up to 32" and includes an adjustable shelf for gaming consoles along with a cord management system to keep cables tidy. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- Holds TVs up to 32" and 25 lbs. or less
- Assembled dimensions are 31.5" L x 14.1" W x 18.9" H
- Adjustable shelf fits vertical gaming consoles and accessories
- Built-in cord management system keeps cables organized
- Black finish suits living rooms, dorms, or bedrooms
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This Furinno JUST 3-Tier side table in Espresso is priced near its all-time low on Amazon. That's $24 below the original price. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Three-tier design with an open lower shelf for storage
- Metal frame construction with a laminated finish
- Tabletop holds up to 15 lb.; lower shelves hold 15 lb. and 20 lb.
- Total weight capacity of 50 lb.
- Measures 11.7" deep x 13.4" wide x 22.8" tall
This Furinno LUDER bookshelf in French Oak is $24.84 at Amazon. You'd pay around $39 elsewhere. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|10%
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|$80
|Buy Now
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