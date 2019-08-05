- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the Klein Tools Stubby Multi-Bit Screwdriver / Nut Driver for $9.67. Choose in-store pickup to drop that to $9.36. Excluding the below mention, that's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Amazon offers the KleinTools Stainless Steel Electrician Scissors in Free-Fall Snip for $20.85 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Stalwart 130-Piece Hand Tool Set for $15.39 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our expired mention from five days ago and the lowest price we could find by $6.
Update: It's now out of stock at Amazon; however, Home Depot still offers it for the same price with in-store pickup. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Irwin Vise Grip 4" Curved Jaw Locking Pliers With Wire Cutter for $7.36. Choose no-rush free shipping to drop that to $7.11. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt 3/8" 10-Piece Impact Ready Socket Set for $32.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Stalwart PC/Network Cable Installation and Testing 24-Piece Kit for $13.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from ten days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $6.
Update: The price has dropped to $12.99. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Hazel Creek 12-Person Cabin Tent for $269 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $65. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Klein Tools Electrical Test Kit with Multimeter for $39.94 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Klein Tools 14-Pocket Tool Bag with Shoulder Strap for $48.69 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
