Walmart · 1 hr ago
Klein Tools Stubby Multi-Bit Screwdriver / Nut Driver
$9 $16
Walmart offers the Klein Tools Stubby Multi-Bit Screwdriver / Nut Driver for $9.67. Choose in-store pickup to drop that to $9.36. Excluding the below mention, that's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now

  • Amazon charges the same when you choose free no-rush shipping.
  • interchangeable shaft holds 4 universal tips and converts to 2 nut driver sizes
  • includes 3/16" and 1/4" slotted tips, #1 and #2 Phillips tips, and 1/4" and 5/16" nut drivers
  • cushion-grip handle
  • Model: 32561
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
