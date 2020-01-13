Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
JBL Wireless On-Ear Headphones
$25 $60
free shipping

That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Harman via eBay.
Features
  • 32mm drivers
  • 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • microphone
  • Bluetooth 4.0
  • in Black
  • Model: T450BT
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Headphones eBay JBL
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register