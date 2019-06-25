New
JBL · 39 mins ago
JBL E15 Wired In-Ear Headphones
$9 $40
free shipping
JBL offers its JBL E15 Wired In-Ear Headphones in Black or White for $9.47 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Features
  • 8.6mm drivers
  • 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • 1-button in-line remote and microphone
  • 4-foot tangle-free fabric cable
  • Model: JBLE15BLKAM
↑ less
Buy from JBL
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones JBL JBL
Popular Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register