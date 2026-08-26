For one last day, use the AliExpress promo code "AFFUS20" to knock the price of this Humsienk LiFePO4 battery to just $85. That's another $13 drop since we listed it three weeks ago and the best deal we've seen for this model. Shipping is free from a local US warehouse, too. Buy Now at AliExpress
This Wattbricks power station and solar panel bundle is $39.99, down from $150. It includes a 100W USB-C output for charging laptops, a second USB-C port, two USB-A ports, and an LCD display for tracking charge level. The bundle also comes with a 30W folding solar panel, allowing it to recharge off-grid during camping trips or power outages. You'd pay over $100 for the equivalent at most stores. Buy Now at SideDeal
- 100W USB-C output supports laptop charging
- Includes a 30W folding solar panel for off-grid charging
- Built-in LCD display shows remaining charge
- Two USB-A outputs at 18W max each for phones and small devices
- Second USB-C output at 60W max for additional devices
- Includes a USB-C charging cable
MorningSave offers the the Wattbricks Portable 100W Power Station and Solar Panel Bundle for $39.99, down from $150. You'd pay $60 at Tractor Supply. It packs 120W peak power, a 100W continuous output, and a 30W folding solar panel into a unit that weighs under 2 lbs. Its 99.2Wh capacity keeps it within TSA carry-on battery limits for travel. Buy Now at MorningSave
- 120W peak power w/ 100W continuous output
- Includes a 30W portable folding solar panel
- Weighs under 2 lb. and fits in the palm of a hand
- 99.2Wh capacity, compliant w/ TSA carry-on battery rules
- USB-C input up to 100W plus two USB-A output ports
- LCD digital display screen
This Jackery Explorer 240D power station is $91.07, down from $318 via promo code "AFFUS20". It uses a LiFePO4 battery with 254Wh of capacity, can fully recharge in 1 hour, and it comes with an adjustable shoulder strap for carrying. Shipping is free from a U.S. warehouse. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at AliExpress
- 254Wh LiFePO4 battery capacity
- Adjustable shoulder strap for portability
- 1-hour fast charging
- Suitable for home backup power use
The ECOFLOW River 2 Pro drops to $248, down from $730, via promo code "USFB50C". Shipping is free from a U.S. warehouse. It packs a 716Wh LiFePO4 battery with four AC outlets and can handle a 1600W surge, giving it enough power for most home backup needs. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at AliExpress
- 716Wh LiFePO4 battery capacity
- 4 AC outlets rated at 800W each, with 1600W surge capacity
- Compatible with solar panel charging
- Ships free from a U.S. warehouse
This watch spring bar plier tool kit is $9.30 at AliExpress, down from $23.66. It includes the tools needed to remove and replace watch straps and bands for basic repairs at home. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Includes spring bar plier and tweezer tools
- Designed for watch strap and wristband removal and repair
- Available in black color option
- Made of durable materials for repeated use
- Compact set suited for at-home watch repairs
With promo code "USNS05", this Nnovaroom shelving unit drops to $25. That's a $3 drop since we listed it two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. Shipping is free from a local warehouse, too. The coupon expires on August 26.
You can use the coupon "VSUSAFF6" to cut $6 off a higher quality, more commercial version of this unit on the same page. That drops to $48 after the code. Buy Now at AliExpress
- 72" tall adjustable metal shelving unit
- Double layer column design
- Iron and metal frame construction
- Suited for warehouse, basement, or kitchen use
- No-fuss, tool-free style installation
This SucceBuy utility cart is $34, down from $143 via promo code "USFB08C". It holds up to 550 lb. across its shelves and rolls on 360° swivel wheels for easier maneuvering in a garage, warehouse, or cleaning setup. Shipping is free from a U.S. warehouse. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Holds up to 550 lb.
- Available in 2-shelf or 3-shelf configurations
- 360° swivel wheels for maneuverability
- Ergonomic storage handle for pushing and pulling
- CE certified
This Vevor SucceBuy air compressor is $65 via promo code "USFB08C", down from $200, and the lowest price we could find by $43. It runs oil-free for quieter operation. It ships for free from a U.S. warehouse. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Available in 900W, 1450W, and 1800W power options
- Oil-free design for quieter operation
- Portable build suited for tire inflation and repair tasks
- CE certified
- Movable design for easy relocation
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