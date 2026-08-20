This Wattbricks power station and solar panel bundle is $39.99, down from $150. It includes a 100W USB-C output for charging laptops, a second USB-C port, two USB-A ports, and an LCD display for tracking charge level. The bundle also comes with a 30W folding solar panel, allowing it to recharge off-grid during camping trips or power outages. You'd pay over $100 for the equivalent at most stores. Buy Now at SideDeal
- 100W USB-C output supports laptop charging
- Includes a 30W folding solar panel for off-grid charging
- Built-in LCD display shows remaining charge
- Two USB-A outputs at 18W max each for phones and small devices
- Second USB-C output at 60W max for additional devices
- Includes a USB-C charging cable
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You can get the Segway Cube 2000 at its best-ever price today at Amazon, as it's selling for $500. You'd pay as much as $1,700 for this elsewhere. The 2048Wh LiFePO4 battery supports 4,000+ charge cycles and carries an IP56 rating for water and dust resistance. Capacity is expandable to 5kWh by stacking up to three additional battery packs (sold separately). Buy Now at Amazon
- 2200W AC power
- 2048Wh LiFePO4 battery
- Expandable to 5kWh
- Includes dual 100W USB-C ports
- IP56 water and dust resistance
- Model: CUBE-2000
Through August 25, eBay's refurbished power station sale takes an extra 30% off brands like EcoFlow, BLUETTI, Firman, and VTOMAN with promo code "POWERGEN30". All certified refurbished units are backed by a one or two year Allstate warranty. Shoppers can also find solar panels and car chargers to pair with these power stations. Shop Now at eBay
- Certified refurbished with a one or two year warranty
- Brands include EcoFlow, BLUETTI, Firman, and VTOMAN
- Portable power stations ranging from small power banks to large home backup units
- Includes solar panels and car alternator chargers
- Free shipping on listed items
MorningSave offers the the Wattbricks Portable 100W Power Station and Solar Panel Bundle for $39.99, down from $150. You'd pay $60 at Tractor Supply. It packs 120W peak power, a 100W continuous output, and a 30W folding solar panel into a unit that weighs under 2 lbs. Its 99.2Wh capacity keeps it within TSA carry-on battery limits for travel. Buy Now at MorningSave
- 120W peak power w/ 100W continuous output
- Includes a 30W portable folding solar panel
- Weighs under 2 lb. and fits in the palm of a hand
- 99.2Wh capacity, compliant w/ TSA carry-on battery rules
- USB-C input up to 100W plus two USB-A output ports
- LCD digital display screen
This Jackery Explorer 240D power station is $91.07, down from $318 via promo code "AFFUS20". It uses a LiFePO4 battery with 254Wh of capacity, can fully recharge in 1 hour, and it comes with an adjustable shoulder strap for carrying. Shipping is free from a U.S. warehouse. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at AliExpress
- 254Wh LiFePO4 battery capacity
- Adjustable shoulder strap for portability
- 1-hour fast charging
- Suitable for home backup power use
This Pocket Hose is $29.99, down from $100 at SideDeal. It expands to 100 feet for reach around a yard, driveway, or dock, then contracts back down for easier storage, and comes with a hand sprayer included. You'd pay $90 for one at Home Depot. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Expands up to 100' when water is flowing
- Contracts down for compact storage
- Marine-grade construction for durability
- Includes attached hand sprayer for adjustable spray control
- Marine Blue/White color
- 90-day warranty
This Hammacher Schlemmer 12V Mini 3" Cordless Circular Saw is $39.99 at SideDeal, down from $80. It runs on a 12V motor with up to 1,600 RPM and includes a carrying case, two batteries, multiple blade types, and gloves. You'd pay $50 at Walmart. Buy Now at SideDeal
- 12V motor delivers up to 1,600 RPM
- Cuts through wood, drywall, tile, PVC, and more
- Measures 8.5" long by 4" wide by 2.75" high
- Built-in guide scale with a 20mm cutting range
- Integrated dust exhaust pipe for a cleaner workspace
- Rechargeable battery offers up to 4 hours of use on a 2-hour charge
Handy for anyone juggling multiple gadgets on one trip, since it can power up to five devices from a single unit without hunting for extra outlets. SideDeal has it for $15, which is $46 off the $61 list price. At checkout, apply promo code "DEALNEWS" to bag free shipping, a $10 value. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Provides 5 charging ports for USB and AC devices
- Features universal compatibility with USB-powered devices
- Includes integrated AC power outlet for pass-through charging
- Compact design for desktop or travel use
- Delivers simultaneous charging for multiple devices
SideDeal offers this 2-Pack of JoyJolt 32-oz. Water Bottles for $19.99 with free shipping via code "DEALNEWS". That's 67% off its $60 list price and works out to just $10 per bottle. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Each bottle holds 32 oz.
- Includes both a flip lid and a sport straw lid
- Triple-insulated to help maintain drink temperature
- Spill-proof design
- Set includes 2 bottles, 2 flip lids, 2 sport straw lids, and 4 straws
- Available in Black, Grey, Green, Blue, Pink, or Purple
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