You can get the Segway Cube 2000 at its best-ever price today at Amazon, as it's selling for $500. You'd pay as much as $1,700 for this elsewhere. The 2048Wh LiFePO4 battery supports 4,000+ charge cycles and carries an IP56 rating for water and dust resistance. Capacity is expandable to 5kWh by stacking up to three additional battery packs (sold separately). Buy Now at Amazon