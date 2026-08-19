This Jackery Explorer 240D power station is $91.07, down from $318 via promo code "AFFUS20". It uses a LiFePO4 battery with 254Wh of capacity, can fully recharge in 1 hour, and it comes with an adjustable shoulder strap for carrying. Shipping is free from a U.S. warehouse. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at AliExpress
- 254Wh LiFePO4 battery capacity
- Adjustable shoulder strap for portability
- 1-hour fast charging
- Suitable for home backup power use
You can get the Segway Cube 2000 at its best-ever price today at Amazon, as it's selling for $500. You'd pay as much as $1,700 for this elsewhere. The 2048Wh LiFePO4 battery supports 4,000+ charge cycles and carries an IP56 rating for water and dust resistance. Capacity is expandable to 5kWh by stacking up to three additional battery packs (sold separately). Buy Now at Amazon
- 2200W AC power
- 2048Wh LiFePO4 battery
- Expandable to 5kWh
- Includes dual 100W USB-C ports
- IP56 water and dust resistance
- Model: CUBE-2000
Through August 25, eBay's refurbished power station sale takes an extra 30% off brands like EcoFlow, BLUETTI, Firman, and VTOMAN with promo code "POWERGEN30". All certified refurbished units are backed by a one or two year Allstate warranty. Shoppers can also find solar panels and car chargers to pair with these power stations. Shop Now at eBay
- Certified refurbished with a one or two year warranty
- Brands include EcoFlow, BLUETTI, Firman, and VTOMAN
- Portable power stations ranging from small power banks to large home backup units
- Includes solar panels and car alternator chargers
- Free shipping on listed items
MorningSave offers the the Wattbricks Portable 100W Power Station and Solar Panel Bundle for $39.99, down from $150. You'd pay $60 at Tractor Supply. It packs 120W peak power, a 100W continuous output, and a 30W folding solar panel into a unit that weighs under 2 lbs. Its 99.2Wh capacity keeps it within TSA carry-on battery limits for travel. Buy Now at MorningSave
- 120W peak power w/ 100W continuous output
- Includes a 30W portable folding solar panel
- Weighs under 2 lb. and fits in the palm of a hand
- 99.2Wh capacity, compliant w/ TSA carry-on battery rules
- USB-C input up to 100W plus two USB-A output ports
- LCD digital display screen
This EcoFlow River 3 Plus bundle drops to $159 when you apply promo code "POWERGEN30", down from an original price of $459. The set pairs a 286Wh power station with a 5000mAh power bank, and it's backed by a two-year warranty as part of eBay's Certified Refurbished program. The coupon code expires August 25. Buy Now at eBay
- Sustainable eco-friendly fabric construction
- Durable solid wood and metal frame
- Robust jute rope armrests
- High resilience foam cushions
- Includes ergonomic lumbar support pillow
This JHK electric standing desk is $65.44, down from $171.20. The desktop measures 40" x 24" and the frame is height-adjustable for switching between sitting and standing while working. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Height-adjustable electric standing desk
- Desktop measures 40" x 24"
- Wood frame material
- Suited for office or commercial use
This watch spring bar plier tool kit is $9.30 at AliExpress, down from $23.66. It includes the tools needed to remove and replace watch straps and bands for basic repairs at home. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Includes spring bar plier and tweezer tools
- Designed for watch strap and wristband removal and repair
- Available in black color option
- Made of durable materials for repeated use
- Compact set suited for at-home watch repairs
This Hisent foldable electric bike is $159, down from $400.85, via promo code "FSUS15". It runs on a 500W motor paired with a 48V battery available in 10AH to 17.5AH capacities, giving it a range of roughly 19 to 37 miles and a top speed of about 16 to 19 MPH. Buy Now at AliExpress
- 500W motor power
- 48V battery with 10AH to 17.5AH capacity options
- Top speed of about 16 to 19 MPH
- Range per charge of about 19 to 37 miles
- Foldable frame design
- Single-seat capacity
This outdoor storage shed is $116, $34 less than you'd pay for a similar one at Amazon. Shipping is free from a U.S. warehouse. It's built from metal with a chain lid meant to keep rain out, and its compact size makes it suited to small patios or balconies. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Metal construction for outdoor use
- Chain lid design helps keep out rain and moisture
- Compact 10.2" x 6.3" x 7.9" footprint
- No-tool assembly
- Weighs about 56 lb.
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