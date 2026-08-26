Ending today, this Flashforge Adventurer 5M 3D printer is down to just $128 at AliExpress via the promo code "AFFUS32". That's another $11 drop since last week and the best deal we've seen for this model. You'd pay $249 for it today at Amazon. It includes full-auto bed leveling, a flexible PEI build plate, and power loss recovery, with print speeds up to 300mm/s. It ships free from a U.S. warehouse. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Full-auto bed leveling
- Direct extruder design
- Flexible PEI build plate
- Power loss recovery function
- Print speeds of 200-300mm/s
- Built-in Wi-Fi connectivity
Beginners looking to get into 3D printing without a steep learning curve will appreciate this one, and it's currently $100 (26%) off the $379 list price. Apply coupon code "specialoffer09" to get the deal. Buy Now at Ugee
- 120x120x120 mm build volume with FDM printing technology
- Fully enclosed chassis with UL GREENGUARD and toy safety certifications
- Built-in HEPA and activated carbon air filtration system
- AI-powered model generation from drawings, photos, or text prompts
- Model: Funbox
The FlashForge AD5X 3D printer is priced at $214 after promo code "AFFUS20", down from $682 at AliExpress, and a tie for the best price we've seen. It includes multi-color filament printing, one-click auto leveling, and Wi-Fi connectivity. Shipping is free from a U.S. warehouse. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Multi-color filament printing system
- One-click auto leveling
- Print layer thickness from 0.05mm to 0.4mm
- Print speed up to 200mm/s
- Wi-Fi connectivity
- AC 100-240V, 650W power supply
This watch spring bar plier tool kit is $9.30 at AliExpress, down from $23.66. It includes the tools needed to remove and replace watch straps and bands for basic repairs at home. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Includes spring bar plier and tweezer tools
- Designed for watch strap and wristband removal and repair
- Available in black color option
- Made of durable materials for repeated use
- Compact set suited for at-home watch repairs
With promo code "USNS05", this Nnovaroom shelving unit drops to $25. That's a $3 drop since we listed it two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. Shipping is free from a local warehouse, too. The coupon expires on August 26.
You can use the coupon "VSUSAFF6" to cut $6 off a higher quality, more commercial version of this unit on the same page. That drops to $48 after the code. Buy Now at AliExpress
- 72" tall adjustable metal shelving unit
- Double layer column design
- Iron and metal frame construction
- Suited for warehouse, basement, or kitchen use
- No-fuss, tool-free style installation
This SucceBuy utility cart is $34, down from $143 via promo code "USFB08C". It holds up to 550 lb. across its shelves and rolls on 360° swivel wheels for easier maneuvering in a garage, warehouse, or cleaning setup. Shipping is free from a U.S. warehouse. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Holds up to 550 lb.
- Available in 2-shelf or 3-shelf configurations
- 360° swivel wheels for maneuverability
- Ergonomic storage handle for pushing and pulling
- CE certified
This Vevor SucceBuy air compressor is $65 via promo code "USFB08C", down from $200, and the lowest price we could find by $43. It runs oil-free for quieter operation. It ships for free from a U.S. warehouse. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Available in 900W, 1450W, and 1800W power options
- Oil-free design for quieter operation
- Portable build suited for tire inflation and repair tasks
- CE certified
- Movable design for easy relocation
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