Jackery's Power Outage Ready sale covers backup power for hurricane and storm season, with options for apartments, renters, and full homes. The Explorer 2000 Plus Kit drops to $1,698 from $3,299, while larger setups like the Solar Generator 5000 Plus bundle run over $5,000, showing the range between basic and whole-home backup. Shoppers spending over $1,500 can stack extra savings of 3% to 7% using codes "POWER3", "POWER5", or "POWER7" at checkout. Deal ends August 26. Shop Now at Jackery, Inc