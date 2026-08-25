Jackery's Power Outage Ready sale covers backup power for hurricane and storm season, with options for apartments, renters, and full homes. The Explorer 2000 Plus Kit drops to $1,698 from $3,299, while larger setups like the Solar Generator 5000 Plus bundle run over $5,000, showing the range between basic and whole-home backup. Shoppers spending over $1,500 can stack extra savings of 3% to 7% using codes "POWER3", "POWER5", or "POWER7" at checkout. Deal ends August 26. Shop Now at Jackery, Inc
- Solar generators and portable power stations for home backup
- Options ranging from compact 288Wh units to 7200Wh whole-home kits
- Extra discounts of 3-7% available on orders over $1,500
- 0% APR financing available on select units
- Refurbished models available at lower price points
- Free extended warranty included on eligible products
-
Code "POWER3"
Code "POWER5"
Code "POWER7"
-
Expires 8/26/2026
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Through August 25, eBay's refurbished power station sale takes an extra 30% off brands like EcoFlow, BLUETTI, Firman, and VTOMAN with promo code "POWERGEN30". All certified refurbished units are backed by a one or two year Allstate warranty. Shoppers can also find solar panels and car chargers to pair with these power stations. Shop Now at eBay
- Certified refurbished with a one or two year warranty
- Brands include EcoFlow, BLUETTI, Firman, and VTOMAN
- Portable power stations ranging from small power banks to large home backup units
- Includes solar panels and car alternator chargers
- Free shipping on listed items
At eBay, get this refurb Anker SOLIX C1000X 1,800W Portable Power Station for $360. It's the best deal we've seen for this model in any condition. It includes a 2-year Allstate warranty backed and offers 1800W of power output with 1056Wh of battery capacity for camping or home backup use. Buy Now at eBay
- 1056Wh battery capacity
- 1800W power output
- Solar charging capable
- Certified refurbished by Anker with 2-year warranty
- Designed for camping, hiking, and home backup use
This Wattbricks power station and solar panel bundle is $39.99, down from $150. It includes a 100W USB-C output for charging laptops, a second USB-C port, two USB-A ports, and an LCD display for tracking charge level. The bundle also comes with a 30W folding solar panel, allowing it to recharge off-grid during camping trips or power outages. You'd pay over $100 for the equivalent at most stores. Buy Now at SideDeal
- 100W USB-C output supports laptop charging
- Includes a 30W folding solar panel for off-grid charging
- Built-in LCD display shows remaining charge
- Two USB-A outputs at 18W max each for phones and small devices
- Second USB-C output at 60W max for additional devices
- Includes a USB-C charging cable
MorningSave offers the the Wattbricks Portable 100W Power Station and Solar Panel Bundle for $39.99, down from $150. You'd pay $60 at Tractor Supply. It packs 120W peak power, a 100W continuous output, and a 30W folding solar panel into a unit that weighs under 2 lbs. Its 99.2Wh capacity keeps it within TSA carry-on battery limits for travel. Buy Now at MorningSave
- 120W peak power w/ 100W continuous output
- Includes a 30W portable folding solar panel
- Weighs under 2 lb. and fits in the palm of a hand
- 99.2Wh capacity, compliant w/ TSA carry-on battery rules
- USB-C input up to 100W plus two USB-A output ports
- LCD digital display screen
Sign In or Register