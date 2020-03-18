Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 32 mins ago
Hamilton Beach 4-Slice Toaster Oven
$29 $56
free shipping w/ $35

It's the lowest price we could find by $19, excluding padding. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 30-minute timer with automatic shutoff and ready bell
  • fits a 9" pizza
  • bake, broil, and toast settings
  • adjustable temperature
  • includes a bake pan
  • Model: HMB2034
