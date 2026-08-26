Woot's cutlery sale covers a wide range of kitchen knives, block sets, cutting boards, and sharpeners from brands like Shun, Wusthof, ZWILLING, and Kuhn Rikon. Deals range from budget picks like the Tasty Kitchen Knife Set with Block at $16.99 up to the Shun Premier 10 Piece Block Set at $949.99, down from $1,299.95. Amazon Prime members get free standard shipping on orders from Woot. This deal ends September 1. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company