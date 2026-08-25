This Chef Craft meat cleaver is $7.20 at Amazon. That's a $4 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
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Woot's cutlery sale covers a wide range of kitchen knives, block sets, cutting boards, and sharpeners from brands like Shun, Wusthof, ZWILLING, and Kuhn Rikon. Deals range from budget picks like the Tasty Kitchen Knife Set with Block at $16.99 up to the Shun Premier 10 Piece Block Set at $949.99, down from $1,299.95. Amazon Prime members get free standard shipping on orders from Woot. This deal ends September 1. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Includes knife sets, block sets, individual knives, cutting boards, and sharpeners
- Brands include Shun, Wusthof, ZWILLING, Kuhn Rikon, and Victorinox
- Shun Premier 10-Piece Block Set priced at $949.99
- Wusthof Gourmet White 7-Piece Block Set priced at $129.99
- Free shipping for Amazon Prime members
At Amazon, get this 8" Steak Knife Set 10-Pack for $16. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this set. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Walmart offers the Thyme & Table 20-Piece Knife Set for $15.98. That's a $10 low. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
This set suits anyone looking to upgrade their entire kitchen at once rather than buying knives piecemeal, with Damascus steel construction that typically costs more than standard stainless blades. Apply coupon code "WE563JJN" for a savings of $80. The 9-Piece set is also available for $84 after the sa,e promo code. Buy Now at Amazon
- 16-piece complete kitchen cutlery set
- Premium VG10 core Damascus steel blades
- HRC 60 hardness for long-lasting edge retention
- Ergonomic triple-rivet full-tang handles
- Natural wood storage block for hygienic organization
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
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