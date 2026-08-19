Woot's cutlery sale covers a wide range of kitchen knives, block sets, cutting boards, and sharpeners from brands like Shun, Wusthof, ZWILLING, and Kuhn Rikon. Deals range from budget picks like the Tasty Kitchen Knife Set with Block at $16.99 up to the Shun Premier 10 Piece Block Set at $949.99, down from $1,299.95. Amazon Prime members get free standard shipping on orders from Woot. This deal ends September 1. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Includes knife sets, block sets, individual knives, cutting boards, and sharpeners
- Brands include Shun, Wusthof, ZWILLING, Kuhn Rikon, and Victorinox
- Shun Premier 10-Piece Block Set priced at $949.99
- Wusthof Gourmet White 7-Piece Block Set priced at $129.99
- Free shipping for Amazon Prime members
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Expires 9/2/2026
Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 4/5
Amazon offers the Pfaltzgraff Mirage Frost 42-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set for $29.49, its best-ever price. It's also a $28 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
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- Each place setting includes a dinner fork, salad fork, dinner knife, dinner spoon, and teaspoon
Amazon offers the Oneida Faceta 20-Piece Flatware Set for its best price. Shipping is free. You'd pay at least double this price elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
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Woot's Open Box: Boxer clearance event covers a wide mix of open box electronics and home goods, from iPads and MacBooks to Dyson and LG vacuums. Pricing varies widely by item, with some Apple iPads discounted up to 85% off their reference price. The open box condition means reduced warranty coverage, and some units may be missing minor accessories. This deal ends August 20. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot's Skechers sale spans hundreds of styles for men, women, and kids, with prices as low as $19.99 and discounts reaching up to 73% off. Several arch-support styles in the mix use Skechers' Arch Fit insole system, which has earned the American Podiatric Medical Association's Seal of Acceptance on many models. The sale also includes hands-free slip-on designs that let you step into the shoe without bending down, alongside classic sneakers, boots, and sandals. This deal ends August 25. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Home Gym sale covers a wide range of fitness equipment, from strength training basics to cardio machines and recovery tools. Highlights include the Signature Fitness Fitvids 50lb dumbbell at $39.99, down from $134.99, and the Rubber-Cal treadmill mat at $39.99, marked down from $219. Shoppers will also find exercise bikes, rowing machines, massage guns, and yoga accessories at discounted prices. This deal ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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