At Amazon, get this 8" Steak Knife Set 10-Pack for $16. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this set. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Macy's offers the Henckels International Classic Christopher Kimball 3-Piece Collectors Cutlery Set for $34.96. You'd pay around $100 elsewhere. Star Rewards members get free shipping with orders of $39 or more (it's free to join). Pickup is also available. Buy Now at Macy's
- Includes a 4" paring knife, a 5.5" serrated utility knife, and a 7" cook's knife
At Amazon, get the Amazon Basics 8-Piece Stainless Steel Serrated Steak Knife Set for $15. It's a great deal for a set of steak knives. The set includes 8 full tang, forged stainless steel knives with micro-serrated blades and triple-riveted handles. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers the Lenox Portola Mirror 20-Piece Flatware Set at an all-time low price. It's also a $42 low today. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Each place setting includes a dinner fork, salad fork, dinner knife, dinner spoon, and teaspoon
Amazon offers the Oneida Faceta 20-Piece Flatware Set for its best price. Shipping is free. You'd pay at least double this price elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes 4 dinner knives, 4 dinner forks, 4 salad forks, 4 dinner spoons, and 4 teaspoons
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
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