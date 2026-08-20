Walmart offers the Thyme & Table 20-Piece Knife Set for $15.98. That's a $10 low. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
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Published 31 min ago
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Woot's cutlery sale covers a wide range of kitchen knives, block sets, cutting boards, and sharpeners from brands like Shun, Wusthof, ZWILLING, and Kuhn Rikon. Deals range from budget picks like the Tasty Kitchen Knife Set with Block at $16.99 up to the Shun Premier 10 Piece Block Set at $949.99, down from $1,299.95. Amazon Prime members get free standard shipping on orders from Woot. This deal ends September 1. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Includes knife sets, block sets, individual knives, cutting boards, and sharpeners
- Brands include Shun, Wusthof, ZWILLING, Kuhn Rikon, and Victorinox
- Shun Premier 10-Piece Block Set priced at $949.99
- Wusthof Gourmet White 7-Piece Block Set priced at $129.99
- Free shipping for Amazon Prime members
Amazon offers the Pfaltzgraff Mirage Frost 42-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set for $29.49, its best-ever price. It's also a $28 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 8" Steak Knife Set 10-Pack for $16. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this set. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers the Lenox Portola Mirror 20-Piece Flatware Set at an all-time low price. It's also a $42 low today. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Each place setting includes a dinner fork, salad fork, dinner knife, dinner spoon, and teaspoon
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
New deals were just added to the Walmart Resold section, where Apple AirPods and MacBooks, smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, and other tech and home see big price drops. Free shipping applies over $35; otherwise, it adds $6.99. Pickup may also be available. These restored items all come with a 90-day free return warranty and the deals will end on August 21. Shop Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Vizio Quantum VQD65M-08 65" 4K QLED Smart TV for $196.80. Sub-$200 for a 65" TV makes this deal editor's choice. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- 65" QLED display
- Dolby Vision HDR support
- WiFi 6, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, and Google Cast compatibility
Walmart's resold gaming electronics section covers refurbished consoles across several generations, from classic systems like the Nintendo 64 and GameCube to current hardware like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S. Check pages for warranty information. Opt for pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).Buy Now at Walmart
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