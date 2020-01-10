Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Ace Hardware · 17 mins ago
DeWalt 40-Piece FlexTorq Impact-Ready Screwdriver Bit Set
$15 $40
pickup at Ace Hardware

That's the lowest price we could find by $7.

Update: The price has increased at Amazon; however, Ace Hardware offers it for $14.99 with in-store pickup for Ace Rewards members. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Tips
Features
  • FlexTorq, which allows them to flex up to 15 degrees
  • Model: DWA2T40IR
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 12 hr ago
    Verified 17 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Power Tools Ace Hardware DeWalt
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register