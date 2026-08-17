eBay's DJI brand outlet covers drones, cameras, microphones, and accessories in new, open-box, and certified refurbished condition. The DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo with an RC remote is $639, down from $1,299, while smaller items like the DJI Mic Mini transmitter start at $30. Refurbished options, such as the DJI Neo for $169, offer a lower-cost way into the same drone lineup. Shop Now at eBay