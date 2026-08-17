Small, lightweight drones like these suit beginners or travelers who want aerial footage without lugging around a bulky setup. Apply coupon code "USFB50C" for the lowest price we could find by $13. It ships free from a U.S. warehouse. Buy Now at AliExpress
- 3-axis gimbal
- 36MPH flight speed
- 4K HD Video Recording
- up to 50 minutes of flight time
- up to 6.2-mile OcuSync 2.0 video transmission
eBay's DJI brand outlet covers drones, cameras, microphones, and accessories in new, open-box, and certified refurbished condition. The DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo with an RC remote is $639, down from $1,299, while smaller items like the DJI Mic Mini transmitter start at $30. Refurbished options, such as the DJI Neo for $169, offer a lower-cost way into the same drone lineup. Shop Now at eBay
The Chasing Dory underwater drone is $439, down from its regular $499 price. (You'd pay $559 elsewhere.) It can dive up to 49' deep and streams live video to a smartphone through a floating WiFi buoy connected by a 49-foot tether. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- Dives up to 49' deep
- 1080p HD camera with F1.6 aperture and two 250-lumen headlights
- Measures 9.7" x 7.4" x 3.6" and weighs under 2.5 lb.
- 4800 mAh battery provides about 1 hour of use
- Connects via a 49-foot tether to a floating WiFi buoy
- Controlled through the CHASING GO2 smartphone app
Packing up small enough for a backpack pocket, this one suits beginners who want to practice flying without risking an expensive setup, and the two batteries mean more air time before you're stuck waiting on a charger. Apply coupon code "DRONEFORVIP" for a total savings of $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1080p HD camera with real-time FPV streaming
- 24 minutes total flight time with modular batteries
- One-key takeoff, landing, and altitude hold for beginners
- 360 degree 3D flips and smart app control
- Four protective propeller guards for safe indoor flight
Handheld and self-flying, this drone tracks and films you automatically, so it's worth a look for anyone who wants action shots without operating remote controls. Apply coupon code "Z75A5IP4" for a savings of $90. Buy Now at Amazon
- Hands-free follow-me filming up to 15mph tracking speed
- No FAA registration needed; 125g lightweight, FCC certified
- 2.7K@30fps video, 1080p HDR, triple stabilization
- 32GB internal storage for private filming without SD cards
- Fully enclosed safety guards for safer close-range flying
- Model: X1 edition
This JHK electric standing desk is $65.44, down from $171.20. The desktop measures 40" x 24" and the frame is height-adjustable for switching between sitting and standing while working. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Height-adjustable electric standing desk
- Desktop measures 40" x 24"
- Wood frame material
- Suited for office or commercial use
This watch spring bar plier tool kit is $9.30 at AliExpress, down from $23.66. It includes the tools needed to remove and replace watch straps and bands for basic repairs at home. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Includes spring bar plier and tweezer tools
- Designed for watch strap and wristband removal and repair
- Available in black color option
- Made of durable materials for repeated use
- Compact set suited for at-home watch repairs
This Hisent foldable electric bike is $159, down from $400.85, via promo code "FSUS15". It runs on a 500W motor paired with a 48V battery available in 10AH to 17.5AH capacities, giving it a range of roughly 19 to 37 miles and a top speed of about 16 to 19 MPH. Buy Now at AliExpress
- 500W motor power
- 48V battery with 10AH to 17.5AH capacity options
- Top speed of about 16 to 19 MPH
- Range per charge of about 19 to 37 miles
- Foldable frame design
- Single-seat capacity
This outdoor storage shed is $116, $34 less than you'd pay for a similar one at Amazon. Shipping is free from a U.S. warehouse. It's built from metal with a chain lid meant to keep rain out, and its compact size makes it suited to small patios or balconies. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Metal construction for outdoor use
- Chain lid design helps keep out rain and moisture
- Compact 10.2" x 6.3" x 7.9" footprint
- No-tool assembly
- Weighs about 56 lb.
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